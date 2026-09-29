3 Guardians Who May Not Be with the Team for 2027 Opening Day

The Cleveland Guardians have the 2026 MLB playoffs to look forward to, with their first game of the ALDS set for this Saturday at Progressive Field.

This could be a very exciting playoff run for the Guardians, who are hopeful to compete for their first championship since 1948. Their group of players is the best it’s been in almost ten years, with plenty of new and veteran faces making up their talented roster.

A large portion of their players will be in Cleveland for the foreseeable future, especially their young players in their first and second full season with the Guardians. However, there are a few players that might not return to the team for the start of the 2027 MLB season.

Of course, a lot of this depends on the supposed lockout that could put a halt on the regular season, but either way, these three players may not be on the team regardless of when next season starts.

Nathaniel Lowe

Aug 19, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (46) reacts after striking out during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Guardians surprisingly decided they would be buyers at the trade deadline to help improve the team to chase what would be their third straight AL Central pennant. In their pursuit, they went out and added veteran first baseman and designated hitter Nathaniel Lowe from Cincinnati.

Lowe, who turned 31 years old back in July, has put together a great season between the Reds and Guardians organizations. While he did still produce for Cleveland in his short time since being traded for, he did take a slight step back in a lineup filled with contributors.

His stats are still impressive, and he could be counted on to make plays when he was needed at the plate. This season, Lowe put together a .252 batting average with 17 home runs and 64 RBIs.

However, the Guardians might be ready to give Kyle Manzardo another chance at first base after sending him down to get back on track at the plate.

Depending on how Lowe performs in the playoffs, his asking price for a new contract could become far more than what Cleveland is willing to offer him. Production or not, the Guardians always tend to favor their younger tenured players over rentals.

Foster Griffin

Sep 9, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Foster Griffin (22) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Griffin was also a part of Cleveland’s trade deadline pursuit to add playmakers to push for the playoffs. He was brought in from the Washington Nationals in exchange for four Guardians prospects and instantly jumped into their starting rotation.

Since being acquired by the Guardians, Griffin’s production has taken a bit of a hit in terms of his overall ERA and strikeouts. His ERA hasn’t stayed as consistent since joining Cleveland, and has given up an alarming amount of hits, runs, and earned runs in just two months.

Griffin is also set to be with the Guardians through the end of this season, and Cleveland could look to use the offseason as a time to get some of their prospects ready for potential major league debuts in 2027.

Even though Griffin is only 31 years old and could still have plenty of production left in his career, the Guardians always seem to look for younger options. If Griffin has a strong postseason, he could also look for a larger contract during the offseason elsewhere.

Rhys Hoskins

Aug 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Rhys Hoskins (8) runs the bases after hitting a two run home run during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the offseason, the Guardians went out and signed free agent first baseman Rhys Hoskins to a minor league deal but made it out of Spring Training and played with the team through most of the season before injuring his back in August.

Hoskins has had a pretty disappointing season, which is on par with his production over the last few seasons. Batting .179 this season with 13 home runs, 47 hits, and 38 RBIs over 263 at bats, Hoskins is a prime candidate to be replaced after this season.

Considering the success of minor league first base prospect Ralphy Velazquez, it’s almost a guarantee that Cleveland would much rather bank on him as their first baseman of the future over Hoskins having a breakout year next season.

It’s also safe to say that the Guardians would be more inclined to start the duo of Manzardo and Velazquez at first base rather than Lowe or Hoskins.