Guardians Won't Let Weather Postponement Change Approach in Game 4 of ALCS

A bit of rain never hurt anything.

Well, at least not the Cleveland Guardians' approach to Game 4 of the American League Championship Series.

On Friday, Oct. 16, the Guardians, Tampa Bay Rays, MLB officials, fans and countless others waited for the weather in Cleveland, Ohio, to clear up so a ball game could be played.

However, after a roughly hour-long weather delay saw no change in the rain and wind, Game 4 was postponed to Saturday, Oct. 17, at 8:00 p.m. EST. In a corresponding move, Game 5 was pushed back to Sunday, Oct. 18, at 5:00 p.m. EST.

Manager Stephen Vogt fielded questions from the media around 9:15 p.m. EST on Friday night, sharing that the team wasn't going to be affected by the changes.

Oct 13, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt (12) speaks to the media after game two of the ALCS against the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Guardians still plan to start reliever Shawn Armstrong, who will serve as an opener, while the Rays will still trot out Nick Martinez to begin the contest.

"This is what we do. We play every day," Vogt said when asked about how things go behind the scenes when circumstances like Friday happen. "Our guys are psyched or get cranked up an hour before game time. That never happened today. So it was a pretty calm day overall. These are professional baseball players. They know how to get ready. They know how to get going.

"I am sure the Rays are in the same boat. Tomorrow [Saturday] is game day. Hopefully there is no weather. I know it is going to be cold, but we will be ready to play..."

Guardians outfielder Jo Adell, who has been a big-time addition to the major league roster at the trade deadline, echoed Vogt's sentiment Saturday afternoon.

"We got to do what we got to do," Adell said. "So, you know, we are back today, ready to go. Guys are working, we're getting everything in that we needed and some extra treatment and trying to stay locked in and just be ready."

Whether the Guardians like it or not, though, Friday's postponement put a difficult situation on the horizon. If they lose two of the next three games, the series will be pushed to Game 7, which would mean both teams will play four straight games.

Games 6 and 7 are slated to be played on Monday, Oct. 19, and Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Tropicana Field in Florida.

Oct 13, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Bryan Baker (47) reacts after defeating the against the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For two teams that have already utilized their bullpen quite a bit, that much usage heading into the World Series is going to be a hurdle to overcome.

However, Vogt said the team isn't concerned about such a situation if it became a reality.

"We've played four in a row all the time," he said. "Obviously, it is not ideal for either team. I think we both wanted to play today [Friday]. It just wasn't in the cards. We've got four games in a row. We have an opportunity to win some games and move on. That is all we are focused on."

Stephen Vogt was asked about the #Guardians’ new scenario of having to play four games straight in the ALCS.



He said let’s do it and compared it to having to play a four-game stretch in the regular season. #StandGuard — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) October 17, 2026

The Guardians and Rays will collide at 8:00 p.m. EST from Progressive Field Saturday night.

And this time, there seems to be no rain in sight.