Why the Guardians Use the Bullpen So Much in October and How Their Arms Stay Ready

When the calendar turns over to October, players are expected to be at their best form.

For pitchers, specifically, not only does that mean being effective while on the bump, but doing so in unfamiliar circumstances from time to time.

Throughout the Cleveland Guardians' entire 2026 postseason run, the coaching staff has routinely called upon the pitching staff, regardless of status or role, to pitch in innings that may be out of their comfort zone.

Shawn Armstrong is slated to open Game 4 of the American League Championship Series; Gavin Williams closed Game 4 of the AL Divisional Series and then turned around and opened Game 5. Others, like closer Cade Smith, have had to eat up more innings than they are used to.

But such a commitment to answering the call whenever needed has helped lead this team to where they are now: just two wins away from the World Series.

On Friday, Oct. 16, manager Stephen Vogt shed light on what that level of preparation has been like for the pitching staff, and just how nice it has been for the coaching staff to be able to use just about anyone at any time.

Oct 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shawn Armstrong (43) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I feel like, especially for a lot of our leverage guys, we try not to do it during the regular season," Vogt began. "In a perfect world, you'd like not to do it. But trying to get all of our relievers to go three in a row, to try and get all of our relievers to do a one-plus."

He went on to share that the Guardians often try to instill such a mindset and workload into the pitching staff during Spring Training, especially with young arms.

"We try and do some of that in Spring Training... but I do think it's really important, especially for first-time relievers," Vogt continued. "Hey, he had two nights in a row with a low pitch count; should we try to get him into the game tonight so that he gets a third in a row? We don't necessarily need to force it, but if it comes up, is that something we want to do?

"So that now, when you do get to October and you've got the three games in the middle of the series, they know they can do it."

Smith has been the standout from the bunch, especially with his usage being so heavy through the Guardians' first two rounds of the postseason.

He has pitched in seven games and 9.0 innings, posting a 1.00 ERA and a 0.33 WHIP. He has also tacked on a whopping 13 strikeouts, with just two hits allowed.

Cade Smith is already so good it’s kind of unfathomable to think of him as a playoff riser, but in the 2025 and 2026 playoffs, he’s only allowed 2 hits, and they both happened in the same inning #StandGuard pic.twitter.com/7QEWNj0NgU — Michael (@MichaelHook_CLE) October 16, 2026

Along with Smith, rookie Daniel Espino embodies the sentiment Vogt shared, having pitched in four games, opening one and appearing in relief in the other three. As young as he is, he has held himself well, even with a few bumps and bruises along the way.

Both provide the team with heat off the release, giving an opposing team a tough time connecting on a pitch. Then, going to someone like Gavin Williams or Foster Griffin, two pitchers who utilize a bit more movement and off-speed pitches to send batters packing, the Guardians can keep opposing teams on their heels, never knowing what is going to come their way next.

Both Williams and Griffin, starters who were efficient throughout the regular season, have seen action in relief this postseason.

Oct 10, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams (32) reacts after striking out ten during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game five of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It is not asking them to do something they've never done, because I think to me that is one of the biggest mistakes we can make is asking somebody to do something they have never done," Vogt said.

With Game 4 being pushed back to Saturday, Oct. 17, and Game 5 being moved to Sunday, Oct. 18, the Guardians are going to get a little bit more rest added to the tanks of each of their arms.

Game 4 will be played Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. EST and Game 5 will be played Sunday night at 5:00 p.m. EST. #StandGuard https://t.co/1BKATp5198 — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) October 17, 2026

And that might be exactly what they need to complete the dream and finish the postseason strong.

"There's going to be inevitables that just happen this time of year because it is all hands on deck to win," Vogt concluded.