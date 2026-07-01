Bibee Can't Catch a Break Again in Guardians' Head-Scratching Defeat to Rangers

Tanner Bibee may be baseball's most unlucky pitcher.

And if it were up to me, I'd likely say he's cursed.

On Tuesday, June 30, the Cleveland Guardians started Bibee on the bump for the second outing of a three-game home series against the Texas Rangers. In the month of June, Bibee had been phenomenal on the mound. Fortunately, that notion didn't change.

He would pitch through seven innings of work, allowing just five hits, three runs, two earned runs and no walks, striking out two batters along the way.

For many teams in baseball, seeing your starter get through seven frames with such little damage being done would be enough to find a way to pull out a win, however, the Guardians wouldn't be able to. They fell, 4-2, with the offense contributing just five hits and two earned runs on the night.

" [he worked] short at-bats," manager Stephen Vogt said postgame. "Weak contact, quick outs, low pitch count, seven innings. [we] can't ask for anything more."

Jun 12, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee (28) walks back to the dugout after being pulled for giving up a home run against the Detroit Tigers during the eighth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While many of the team's struggles at the plate as of recent has been due to so many youngsters making their major league debuts, those issues bled into the defensive side of the Guardians' game.

Prospect catcher/outfielder Cooper Ingle, who was just called up from Triple-A to make his Major League Debut back on Friday, June 26, caught a flyball in left field in the seventh inning.

However, while it initially looked like a routine play, he then turned and tossed the ball into the crowd, thinking that his catch secured the final out of the inning. It was just the second. The umpires immediately ruled the ball dead, with an error being attributed to Ingle and the runner on second, Ezequiel Duran, being given home plate.

"Honestly, when I threw the ball out, I heard a bunch of yelling," Ingle said postgame. "It happens sometimes, but I just have to learn from it and not make the same mistake... It was a mistake, I don't have a reason for why it happened, but it just did."

The run scored would give the Rangers a 3-2 advantage, before they ended up tacking on another run to finish the job, 4-2.

" [I] went over and apologized to Bibee," Ingle continued. "If that didn’t happen, he might be able to go further into the game and save the bullpen a bit…"

Such a moment felt like it was meant to happen to Bibee, though, as all season long, he has done his job. Unfortunately, it just hasn't been enough to guide the team to wins.

Across 18 starts, the 27-year-old has given up four or more runs three times, three runs or more seven times and two runs or less 11 times. He has also recorded three shutouts.

Bibee's metrics show that he is one of the better pitchers in baseball. He rarely walks batters, posting a mark of 7.1%, which places him in the 71st percentile, while his run values see him in the "great" percentile in pitching and fastball work.

As long as the 27-year-old can continue to flash improvements game by game and maintain consistency, there is a realistic world where he works his way back to the dominant 2023 and 2024 form he flashed.

There is still plenty of season to go, but if Bibee can keep up the form he displayed in June, he will be able to regain the respect of being Cleveland's ace.

He is scheduled to be back on the bump on Sunday, July 5, for a 2:00 p.m. EST start against the Chicago White Sox.