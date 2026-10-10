4 Guardians That Need to be Game Changers not Named Jose Ramirez

The Cleveland Guardians will be in “all hands on deck” mode tonight with the American League Championship Series on the line. They forced a decisive Game 5 against the Chicago White Sox behind an offensive explosion, led by Jose Ramirez. The team thrives when Ramirez gets hot, but he cannot do it all by himself with the season on the line. Here are four other players that have to be game changers for the Guardians to advance.

Gavin Williams

Wiliams was tapped to be the starter for the game after finishing the ninth inning of Game 4. He threw 18 pitches on Thursday, but the Guardians feel that he is ready to go for the final start of the series. He led the American League in strikeouts with a fastball around 98 to 99 miles per hour. In his appearance the fastball velocity dipped and he will need to find the electricity for this start.

He can be a game changer by getting through the White Sox lineup at least twice. The bullpen was taxed in the last game and the Guardians want their best arms to throw in every inning. Williams is one of their best pitchers and he has to give way to another strong thrower.

Jo Addell

The Guardians’ offense mirrored what Addell has done so far in the series. In the first two games Addell looked lost with six strikeouts. The offense was putrid and they found themselves in an 0-2 hole. The next two games had different results.

Addell had three hits and five runs batted in the next two games. The offense exploded and he was a big reason why. Addell’s triple late in game two seemed to be the changing point in the Guardians’ offense as they started swinging with meaning from that point on.

Hunter Gaddis

If the Guardians are in a close game or have the lead, Gaddis will be called upon to get crucial outs late in the game. He has been inconsistent all year and that translated over to this series as well. Gaddis needs to focus on throwing strikes and not getting behind in the count.Gaddis’ outing will strongly dictate how the end of the game shakes out.

Patrick Bailey

Bailey has seen all the White Sox hitters 13 times in the regular season and 4 more times in the playoffs. He knows them inside and out and will have to call a good game tonight to keep them off their toes. Not only will Bailey be responsible for keeping the ball in front of him and limit the base runners from stealing, he has to make a difference with his bat.

His offense has improved throughout the season and he started the scoring in Game 4 with a home run. Bailey typically hits eighth and will be sandwiched in between Travis Bazzana and Brayan Rocchio. If Bailey can get on base with the top of the order on the horizon, the Guardians will have an easier time scoring.

For the first time in a few years, Ramirez does not have to be the only contribution for the team. He can relax and play his game while other game changers pick him up. If these four players show up and have a good game, then the Guardians will be advancing to face the Tampa Bay Rays.