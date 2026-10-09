5 Winners and 3 Losers from ALDS Game 4: Guardians vs. White Sox

The Cleveland Guardians have defied the odds by taking two games on the road against the Chicago White Sox, tying this ALDS at two games apiece.

It will be winner-take-all on Saturday in Game 5, and all of the momentum has swung in Cleveland’s favor after their huge 9-5 win in Chicago on Thursday night. It was an exciting game from start to finish, as both teams had notable performances in the contest.

Cleveland got the best of Chicago on the road in what was an all-time duel. Here are five winners and three losers from a thrilling Game 4:

Winner: Jose Ramirez

Oct 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) celebrates as he rounds the bases on his two-run home run during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game four of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was the Ramirez show once again on the south side of Chicago, as he turned back the clock with another impressive outing at the plate. His incredible night at the plate included a two-run home run, as well as two hits, three RBIs, and two runs himself.

After his struggles were highlighted after the first two games, Ramirez adjusted his approach at the plate and became one of their lead contributors once again. He’ll be leaned on heavily in Game 5 to get Cleveland back into the ALCS.

Loser: Parker Messick

Oct 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Parker Messick (77) prepares to pitch during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox in game four of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Messick’s second start of this series, it was a rough day for him once again. Typically, the Guardians can count on Messick to pitch a minimum of five innings, but both starts have been cut short due to his struggles.

It seems the White Sox have his pitching figured out, and he’s also having trouble with his pitch control. Messick gave up two hits, two runs, and walked four batters before being relieved by veteran bullpen arm Shawn Armstrong.

Winner: Sam Antonacci

Oct 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Sam Antonacci (17) is hit by a pitch for an RBI during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game four of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the White Sox, Antonacci came into this game as their pinch hitter and designated hitter in relief for veteran Tommy Pham and did what he could to help his team fight to stay alive in this game.

Antonacci was second in the MLB in hit by pitches during the regular season and surely wasn’t shy of leaning into a pitch to score a run with bases loaded. He also hit a sacrifice fly ball to score earlier in this game.

Loser: Grant Taylor

Oct 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Grant Taylor (31) walks off the field during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game four of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As one of Chicago’s better young pitchers, Taylor had a very rough day in Game 4. As soon as Taylor came into this game, he quickly gave up four hits and four runs in what was a turning point for Cleveland.

It was a bad day on the mound for Taylor, but he’ll look to bounce back in Game 5 where he’ll be expected to get back on track.

Winner: Patrick Bailey

Oct 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians catcher Patrick Bailey (16) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game four of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was another day for Bailey in which he was one of their top batters, especially considering he came into this game as a pinch hitter for Austin Hedges. Both batting and behind the plate, Bailey proved he was a great addition to this team.

Bailey had a solo home run early in this game to get Cleveland on the board, as well as an RBI single in the sixth inning to give the Guardians the lead.

Winner: Miguel Vargas

Oct 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox third baseman Miguel Vargas (20) celebrates after hitting a home run during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game four of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only other contributor for the White Sox was Vargas, who had a solo shot home run in the ninth inning to chip away at Cleveland’s lead. His patience at the plate was also on display, recording three walks.

He’s one of Chicago’s better young players, so he’ll be expected to have a big role in Game 5.

Loser: Tanner Bibee

Oct 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee (28) throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game four of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bibee has only seen time on the mound as a bullpen arm in this series, as the team doesn’t feel he gives them a good chance as a starter. Their questions were proven right, as he was quickly pulled from the game after giving up two hits and two runs while walking two batters.

Bibee is slowly working himself out of Cleveland’s starting rotation.

Winner: Jo Adell

Oct 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Jo Adell (7) hits an RBI single during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game four of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adell was one of Cleveland’s big trade deadlines acquisitions and has been playing like it in the last two games. After struggling to start this series, he’s finding his groove once again.

His exciting two RBI single in the sixth inning put the Guardians up five runs and is proving he is a valuable asset.