After a Wacky End to 2025, Cade Smith Has Thrived as the Guardians’ Closer

It seems like Cade Smith was always meant to be a MLB closer.

But to get to such a point, the road wasn't smooth.

As the 2025 campaign approached the back half, breaking news hit headlines across the nation that the Cleveland Guardians were going to be without then-starting closer Emmanuel Clase. The talented, sub-2.0 ERA closer had been caught up in an illegal gambling operation that resulted in him being suspended and then placed on unpaid non-disciplinary leave.

Smith, who was the setup for Clase, was immediately thrust into the closer role. There wasn't much time for him to settle in. However, due to his stoic and poised presence on the mound, he instantly thrived and became the go-to option in high-leverage, late-game situations.

On Sunday, May 31, just hours before the Guardians were set to take on the Boston Red Sox in a series finale bout, President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti shared his thoughts on how Smith was able to jump into one of the team's most important roles.

May 29, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Cade Smith (36) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

"I think Cade has always been of the mindset: just give me the ball, you tell me when to pitch, and my job is to go out there and get outs," he said. "He hasn't cared whether that's been at the end of games; he's been the pivot guy, he's pitched in the eighth inning. Obviously, when [Emmanuel] Clase wasn't available, Cade was able to pitch at the back of games, so I think Cade is just eager to get out whenever the order calls for him."

In the 2026 campaign, Smith has looked the part.

Through 27 games and 27.2 innings pitched, he has a 2.60 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and .240 batting average against, posting 20 saves along the way. He has also struck out a strong 42 batters, walking just five.

While he experienced some early-season struggles, he weathered the storm and has emerged as arguably Cleveland’s most reliable pitcher, whether it's an arm in the rotation or the bullpen. Every time he waltzes out onto the mound, he gets the job done.

#Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti on Cade Smith's mentality and dominant start to 2026:



"He is about as even-keeled as almost any player we have; he puts in, I mean, his preparation is unparalleled, the way he works in the off-season to condition and… — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 31, 2026

"He is about as even-keeled as almost any player we have; he puts in, I mean, his preparation is unparalleled, the way he works in the off-season to condition and prepare for a season," Antonetti said about the way Smith has become so talented. "The work that he puts in on a day-to-day basis prepares him to be successful, and that mindset of showing up each day, preparing for the opportunity he may have that night, and then going out there and executing.

"Whether or not it goes well or poorly, the next day he shows up with the same mentality. Mindset, and I think that temperament has served him really well in that role."

On Friday, May 29, Smith entered a 4-3 ballgame against the Red Sox. With the game on the line, he allowed one knock and struck out three batters, pushing the Guardians to a win.

That was also the outing that brought him up to a league-leading 20 saves.

The next closest to the 27-year-old is San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller, who is a perfect 17-for-17 in that department. Behind Miller is Tampa Bay's Bryan Baker, but outside of those three, no other closer in baseball has 15 or more saves.

Cade Smith is the first to 20 saves this season



Smith this season:

27.2 IP

42 K

2.60 ERA

20/22 in save opportunities



Leads MLB in saves since 2025 All-Star break. pic.twitter.com/vcl7s2R6yD — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) May 30, 2026

Being in such an elite company, it is impressive to see the way that Smith has jumped into such an important role with little dip in production. His mental space always seems clear and locked in, while his arm is still providing ball-missing heat against bats.

If he can keep this up, not only will Cleveland have found their long-term option for the ninth inning, but he may also be able to propel this team to important wins late in the campaign.

"Yeah, I mean, we've been pretty blessed here for a while...Cade has really taken to this new role," manager Stephen Vogt said about the team's elite track record of closers. "You know, it's an adjustment for anybody, and obviously wasn't at his best at the beginning of the year, stuff-wise, but it's been pretty fun to watch him the last, last month or so..."