American League May Reliever of the Month Award Goes to Deserving Recipient

Cade Smith has earned his national recognition.

Across 13 appearances and 13 save opportunities, Smith pitched to a 1.32 ERA with just nine hits and one walk allowed in the month of May. He also struck out 25 batters and posted an outstanding 0.73 WHIP.

While his work this season has been sometimes overlooked, he finally received national praise as on Wednesday, June 3, it was announced that he was named the American League Reliever of the Month.

Cade Smith is the American League Reliever of the Month, posting a 1.32 ERA across 13.2 innings. He also converted all 13 of his save opportunities.



ELITE!#GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) June 3, 2026

This past weekend, Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti praised Smith's work over the past calendar year in adapting to the closer role. He stepped into the ninth inning in a pinch after previous closer Emmanuel Clase was caught up in an alleged illegal gambling operation.

"I think Cade has always been of the mindset: just give me the ball, you tell me when to pitch, and my job is to go out there and get outs," Antonetti said on Sunday. "He hasn't cared whether that's been at the end of games; he's been the pivot guy, he's pitched in the eighth inning. Obviously, when [Emmanuel] Clase wasn't available, Cade was able to pitch at the back of games, so I think Cade is just eager to get out whenever the order calls for him."

This season, Smith has pitched across 27.2 innings, posting a 2.60 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and .240 batting average against.

While he may have had a rocky road to start the year in March and April, the 27-year-old put on a clinic in May.

For a team competing for a top spot both in the American League at large and the division, his productivity has been a nice late-game comfort.

Heckuva month for Agent 36. 😤



Cade Smith has been named the American League Reliever of the Month.#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/woHE9xliRH — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) June 3, 2026

And there is no expectation within the organization that this type of domination is going away anytime soon.

"He is about as even-keeled as almost any player we have; he puts in, I mean, his preparation is unparalleled, the way he works in the off-season to condition and prepare for a season," Antonetti said about the way Smith has become so talented. "The work that he puts in on a day-to-day basis prepares him to be successful, and that mindset of showing up each day, preparing for the opportunity he may have that night, and then going out there and executing..."

The Guardians are right back in action on Wednesday, June 3, as they take on the New York Yankees for the second outing of a three-game road set.

Smith didn't appear in the matchup on Tuesday due to the Guardians' 9-4 lead being so substantial, but could make an appearance if the game gets tight on Wednesday.