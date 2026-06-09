Angel Martinez Shines Again But Guardians Fall to Yankees in Home Series Opener

Just a few weeks ago, everyone was clamoring that Angél Martínez was penciled in to be the successor to future Hall of Fame third baseman José Ramírez.

And rightfully so.

The 24-year-old had a string of seven hits, one double, four home runs, seven RBI and three stolen bases across five games. During that span, he helped guide the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-1 record, with big wins coming over the Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati Reds.

But over the last few series, he has cooled off greatly, producing a couple of rough outings with over three strikeouts.

On Monday, June 8, Martínez righted those wrongs as he once again stepped up for the Guardians, delivering what was a critical two-run home run at the time. He gave the Guardians a 5-4 lead in the sixth inning.

Although the Guardians weren’t able to go on to win the game, surrendering a run in the eighth and two more in extra innings to fall, 7-5, Martinez’s showing was a bright spot for Cleveland.

"It's about swing decisions for him," manager Stephen Vogt said. "He chased the first pitch, got a good one to hit, and didn't miss it."

Martinez ended up going 2-for-4 from the plate with a home run and a single, also drawing a walk in extras. On the season, his numbers have grown to .232/.269/.431 with an OPS of .700. He also now has 10 doubles, one triple and 10 home runs.

"The walk there in the 10th was a huge at-bat too," said Vogt.

The Rest of the Unfortunate Story

The Yankees were able to open the game up in the first, putting two runs on the board from a Paul Goldschmidt home run against starter Gavin Williams. Keeping their momentum going, they kept the game in hand until the third inning, where, after tacking on another run themselves, the Guardians answered with three runs of their own.

After the Yankees put themselves back up in the top of the fifth inning with a solo home run from Ryan McMahon, things were looking bleak for the Guardians.

Offensive production had come in spurts, and if the Yankees' bullpen was going to perform as it had in games past, Cleveland would have an uphill climb.

But in the bottom of the sixth inning, Cleveland's newest golden child stepped up.

With David Fry walking and getting on first, Martínez would stand in and take a first-pitch strike at the bottom of the zone. Standing in against a highly effective 32-year-old Paul Blackburn, Martinez's back was already up against the wall.

However, with a 92 mph cutter being delivered right on a platter, Martinez sent it into orbit, pushing the Guardians ahead, 5-4.

92 mph cutter down the heart of the zone is destroyed.



Paul Blackburn will make a note not to ever throw that again...#GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) June 9, 2026

The Yankees would later tie the game up in the top of the eighth, forcing extra innings.

While closer Cade Smith put together a really strong five outs from the eighth into the ninth, backed by a great defensive play from Brayan Rocchio, when Shawn Armstrong entered in the 10th, the Yankees surged ahead.

Absolutely ABSURD play from Brayan Rocchio here on the dive.



He gets the #Guardians out of the eighth with the game level. #GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/CdiosBxbcG — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) June 9, 2026

Armstrong gave up two walks, one hit, one earned run and two unearned runs, giving the away side a 7-5 advantage. When they got back up to the plate themselves in the bottom half, the offense wasn't able to get any revenge.

The two sides will return to action on Tuesday, June 9, with first pitch slated for 6:40 p.m. EST. The Guardians will have yet another opportunity to take a series against the Yankees.