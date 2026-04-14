Angel Martínez’s Hot Bat Creates Tough Decisions for Cleveland Guardians Coaches

Angel Martínez is currently leading the Cleveland Guardians in batting average.

The switch-hitting 24-year-old has suited up for 15 games and nearly 50 at-bats, displaying consistency with 15 hits and a .319 batting average.

And it doesn't seem like he will be slowing down anytime soon.

On Monday, April 13, the Guardians took on the St. Louis Cardinals in a road contest to kick off a three-game series, downing them, 9-3. En route to victory, Martinez blasted a solo home run, his second of the 2026 campaign, with an exit velocity of 105.2 mph and a distance of 398 feet.

The last time Martínez left the yard was just a few series ago against the Kansas City Royals, where he hit a grand slam to seal a 10-2 win. He finished that game with four hits in five at-bats.

Angel Martínez - Cleveland Guardians (1) pic.twitter.com/0rJwj9Zwyq — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) April 8, 2026

If he continues to play like this, the Guardians' coaching staff is going to have some tough decisions in front of them, especially with the return of outfielder George Valera from the injured list.

Martínez's Growth at the Plate

Interestingly enough, both of Martínez's home runs this season came from different sides of the plate.

This past offseason, Martínez focused on becoming more efficient at the plate as a righty and a lefty, and so far, it's paying off. He is currently batting .360 as a lefty against right-handed pitchers and is batting .273 as a righty against left-handed throwers.

In comparison, 2025's numbers were much lower.

He batted a weak .197 as a righty against lefties across 299 at-bats, while batting .279 as a lefty against righties across 147 at-bats. With how competitive the Guardians' roster is in the outfield right now, that type of growth has certainly secured him a spot, at least, for the next month or two.

"I feel like this game, especially at this level, it's a lot of mental," Martinez said. "And for me, just working on my mechanics and staying in rhythm, and just like staying on that mental side too, like at the highest level. It's been really good for me."

The Crowded Outfield

While on many other teams across baseball, Martínez's role would be pretty much secure.

But with how deep Cleveland looks right now, it's certainly a grind to remain in contention for everyday opportunities to suit up and sport the navy blue and red.

They have multi-time Golden Glove winner Steven Kwan spending time in both left and center field, surging rookie outfielder Chase DeLauter playing right field, Daniel Schneemann, whose time in center field has him in contention for Golden Glove discussions by the end of the year, and Valera.

Chase DeLauter is the second player in MLB HISTORY to hit 4 HR in his first 3 career games 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wWHjBVoSW4 — MLB (@MLB) March 29, 2026

Out of the bunch, Valera is the biggest question mark right now, just because the team hasn't seen him play since spring training. While he looked really strong, having roughly a month off from action may cause him to be slow to return back to form.

But either way, that's five bodies that Cleveland will have to work into the lineup to get a worthwhile amount of reps that warrants them being in the big leagues.

Kwan and DeLauter's roles are set, meaning that the final spot in the outfield will be up for grabs between Valera, Schneemann and Martínez. Fortunately, no matter who manager Stephen Vogt throws out on the diamond, even if it somehow is all of them, the Guardians shouldn't have to worry about whether or not they'll get reliable contributions on both sides of the ball.

The Guardians' next chance to get back in action is on Tuesday night at 7:45 p.m. EST against the Cardinals.