Brayan Rocchio Steps Up Big Again For Guardians in Crucial Win Against White Sox

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Every single time the Cleveland Guardians need Brayan Rocchio to step up and put together a clutch at-bat, he does exactly that.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, Rocchio smacked a two-run double to left field to score David Fry and Daniel Schneemann, walking off the Chicago White Sox 6-5. The victory evens a crucial mid-week series against the division-leading White Sox at one, with the finale to follow on Wednesday.

"It's such a difficult thing to do: to get a hit," manager Stephen Vogt said. "Let alone in those situations... he just always seems to come through. It was a huge, huge moment for us...

"Unbelievable. I mean, he just has a knack for coming through"

While the Guardians did put themselves in an unfortunate situation, needing Rocchio to come up big with two outs and a run down in the final frame, seeing those clutch genes on full display shows just how dialed in the 25-year-old is as the postseason race continues to heat up.

On the year, Rocchio now has four walk-offs and seven in his young career.

His .247 batting average may not jump off the page, but after the season he has put together, the Guardians should consider an offseason extension to keep him in Cleveland for quite a while.

Along with Rocchio stepping up, the Guardians' closer Cade Smith also took on a big role.

With the bullpen struggling to remain consistent, he entered in the top of the eighth inning, needing to get five outs for the team. Not only did he do just that, but he also didn't allow a hit, walk or run while striking out one.

Sep 11, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Guardians catcher Patrick Bailey (16) and relief pitcher Cade Smith (36) celebrate the win over the Minnesota Twins after the game at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Somehow, he did it all with just 16 pitches thrown.

"We want to be ready to be able to step up and help the team win," Smith said. "And sometimes it looks a little strange [this time of year]..."

"We want to be ready to be able to step up and help the team win. And sometimes it looks a little strange [this time of year]#Guardians Cade Smith on he and the bullpen being ready to go earlier than usual with September baseball in full swing#GuardsBall @WEWS pic.twitter.com/hej8IGJIMS — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) September 16, 2026

Smith now owns a 4-0 record since the All-Star break, posting a 0.77 ERA across 23.1 innings. He has also recorded eight saves and 33 total strikeouts.

In his first full season of being the Guardians' full-time closer, he has routinely answered the call for the team.

"It's huge," Vogt said about Smith's ability to step up in the eighth. "I mean, of course the bullpen's always running hot, but you know, down to this time in September, I always tell [the bullpen] like, I' really care about you, but you're gonna pitch.'"

The Guardians will look to keep this momentum going in the series finale on Wednesday, Sept. 16, when the two sides meet at 1:10 p.m. EST.

And with the top spot in the American League Central on the line, there's a lot at stake.

Guardians walk off the White Sox



Guardians are .5 GB of White Sox in AL Centralpic.twitter.com/L8WxWQ2hEj — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 16, 2026