Jo Adell Provides Guardians With This Massive Boost Since Trade Deadline Acquisition

The Cleveland Guardians are a better baseball team with Jo Adell sporting the navy blue and red.

At the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, the Guardians' front office made it abundantly clear that they wanted to give the major league roster a boost. And so, a trade for Adell, a right-handed outfielder, materialized.

Since joining the squad, Adell has given the team something it has lacked all year long: hitting with runners in scoring position.

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, he came up big for the Guardians in the first inning of play, singling to left field to score leadoff runner Steven Kwan. The 27-year-old roped a shot into left field, with the ball falling harmlessly in front of Dylan Beavers.

The #Guardians get things moving with a nice rip from Jo Adell.



He’s been a big help in the RBI department since being acquired at the trade deadline. #GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/k4t1SManZr — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) September 8, 2026

It was Adell's 86th RBI of the year and 24th since becoming a member of the Guardians.

Across the last 32 games, Adell has batted .239 with a .416 slugging percentage, all while smacking eight doubles and four home runs to contribute 23 RBI. He has also kept his strikeouts in check, swinging and missing 33 times to 11 walks.

Sep 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Jo Adell (7) celebrates after scoring during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he wasn't traded for with the hopes that he could draw a ton of walks, he has balanced out his game nicely and owned a (so far) career-best on-base percentage of .318.

When the front office announced the decision to acquire the right-handed power hitter, the Vice President of Baseball Operations, Chris Antonetti, spoke highly of Adell and where the team was headed with him on the team.

“[He’s] a very good complement to our lineup,” Antonetti said. "...“We are in a competitive position in a very competitive division in a competitive American League. If there were opportunities to improve the team at costs that we thought were reasonable, we wanted to try to do that.”

Over the course of the last 30 days, Adell leads the Guardians in RBI at a mark of 23, with Nathaniel Lowe, Jose Ramirez, Travis Bazzana and Brayan Rocchio being the only other batters with more than 10.

Not only has he been playing well, but he has also fully embraced his new clubhouse.

As soon as he joined the boys in Cleveland, he shared to the media that he has felt welcomed and is excited to help the team chase the top spot in the American League Central. If he is able to keep this recent play going, the Guardians are going to be in a great spot by the end of the regular season.

And hopefully, Adell can bring a bit of magic to the postseason.