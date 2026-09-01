Chase DeLauter's Hot Streak Continues Into September After Mid-Season Injury

It's hard to imagine the Cleveland Guardians would still be above .500 if it weren't for Chase DeLauter.

The Guardians' standout rookie outfielder has had a remarkable campaign since returning from the injured list at the end of June, continuing to deliver for the team in big moments at the plate.

On Sunday, August 30, the Guardians played host to the Kansas City Royals for a series-finale affair, winning 11-1. Offensively, the team exploded, producing its highest-scoring game since July 20.

And DeLauter played a major role in such a performance.

He went an eye-popping 4-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and three runs scored, pushing his season batting average up to .293. He has also slugged .454. With those two numbers combined with his on-base mark of .365, Cleveland's rising superstar owns a .819 OPS.

Cleveland #Guardians OF Chase DeLauter collected 4️⃣ hits Sunday (4-4 3R 2(2B) RBI) including a pair of doubles in the team's win over the Royals!



DeLauter over his last 63 games:



AVG .322

OBP .385

SLG .469

OPS .854

wRC+ 143#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/fIWVuUGsOf — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) August 31, 2026

It's a sigh of relief for DeLauter, who has been banged up a few different times this season.

In the second series of the year against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he fouled a ball off the back of his leg and ended up leaving the game moments later. He was listed as day-to-day. From there, he stayed relatively healthy until he fractured a rib when diving into the right-field wall towards the end of June in an outing against the Detroit Tigers.

Fortunately, his stint on the injured list was short-lived.

More recently, DeLauter suffered what was said to be left hamstring tightness, which isn't necessarily too bad, but limits his effectiveness on the move. He would be held out of a few games towards the end of August.

“It's the same thing we've been doing all year with Chase,” Vogt said at the time. “Our medical staff and Chase have done a phenomenal job of communicating, and we have to be smart. You can't let a little thing turn into a big thing. It's low-level right now, but we want to keep it that way.”

But again, through injury bugs and team dry spells, he has found a way to keep his bat hot.

Across the last 49 games, dating back to his return from the rib injury, he has batted .332 with a slugging mark of .513. He has also tacked on 12 doubles, two triples and six home runs, with 26 RBI being contributed along the way.

If he is able to keep this red-hot form going into the season's final 25 games, Cleveland's going to be in a perfect spot to fight the White Sox for the No. 1 spot in the AL Central standings.

His bat is important to the team. Not just because, in the blink of an eye, the ball can be sent deep, but also because his composure at the plate is remarkable. He knows when to sit back and make a pitcher work, but also recognizes situations where he needs to step up for the team.

And although he's still just 24 years old, the native of Frederick, Md., has had a lasting impact on the Guardians' ability to win games all year long.