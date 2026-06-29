Guardians Rookie Chase DeLauter Glad To Return From Injury, Felt Lonely While Injured

Cleveland Guardians rookie outfielder Chase DeLauter was itching to get back onto the diamond.

"Watching the team on TV from back here... it kind of gets lonely, to be honest, but you know, then you get back here, and that's the only thing you think about is itching to get back on the field," the 24-year-old said on Sunday afternoon.

Just minutes earlier, DeLauter had walked off the diamond at Progressive Field after the Guardians produced a five-run eighth inning to come from behind and defeat the Seattle Mariners, 6-5, in the series finale. He finished with two hits in five at-bats, posting one run and two RBI as he played a critical part in the Guardians' eighth-inning surge.

"It was great to see him back," manager Stephen Vogt said postgame. "Obviously, we've missed Chase, just like the other guys, but, you know, for him to come up in that clutch moment was pretty cool. He looked like he hadn't missed a beat. Great at-bats all day, you know, he's playing through it. You can see it, but he's not letting that affect him, and the moment's not too big for Chase."

It was his first game back from the injured list since hurting his ribs while trying to make a diving play in right field two weekends back against the Detroit Tigers.

"You take some days off, it always takes a bit of time to get back in there, and the first couple of pitches always seem so fast, but then you just get in there, compete, trust the ability," DeLauter continued postgame. "You trust it, and you go."

His 2026 season has been filled with ups and downs, but fortunately, unlike seasons past, he has kept himself on the field. Outside of his rib injury, he only missed time earlier in the season due to a ball being fouled off the back of his leg. Staying healthy was one of his biggest concerns.

Being able to play in 67 games this campaign marks the most that he has suited up for in his entire baseball career since at least high school. His previous best was 57 games back in 2023, when he took the field in Rookie Ball, High-A and Double-A.

Moving ahead, Cleveland will continue to monitor DeLauter, especially as he continues to ramp up his involvement with the team on the field. He may not jump right back into regular reps in the outfield, but he will continue to get time as a designated hitter.

"He's gonna DH quite a bit," Vogt said. "It's gonna be similar to how his role was before, where he's gonna have regular DH days, but, at least for the foreseeable future. He'll be in right field soon, but we need to make sure that he's feeling good, moving well. We've got some very good other outfielders, so it's just nice to have his bat."

DeLauter heads into a busy week of action from Progressive Field sporting a .265/.338/.408 slashing line with 20 total extra-base hits.

Searching for that early-season power he was flashing, he and the Guardians will return to the field on Monday night to begin a three-game home series against the Texas Rangers. First pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m. EST.