Cleveland Guardians Place Chase DeLauter on IL, Call Up Minor League Fan Favorite

The Cleveland Guardians will be without three of their best hitters for awhile, as the team announced they’ve played Chase DeLauter on the injury list.

It’s the 10-day IL for DeLauter, who suffered a right side rib fracture during Saturday’s win against the Detroit Tigers.

DeLauter joins Jose Ramirez and Angel Martinez on the injured list. Ramirez had successful surgery on a broken hamate bone in his right wrist and is expected to be sidelined for five to seven weeks. Martinez suffered a fractured left foot and is expected to miss between four and six weeks.

Ramirez and DeLauter had previously been placed on the injured list. DeLauter’s injury list designation allowed the club to recall Khalil Watson, who has been hitting the baseball well in Triple-A with the Columbus Clippers.

Even though the Guardians were victorious against the Tigers on Saturday, the win proved to be disastrous, losing three of their best hitters in the same game.

What will the Guardians do without their best hitters?

It's no secret that the Guardians, who already struggle offensively, will be desperate for offensive help without DeLauter, Ramirez and Martinez.

DeLauter’s return timetable isn’t immediately clear. At first, the injury was labeled as something that would just be pain management. There’s not much that can be medically done for fractured ribs other than taking time to allow them to heal.

This move allows the Guardians to add to their bench. Watson will make his Major League debut as soon as Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers. The 23-year-old former first-round pick compiled 16 home runs, 61 RBI, and 17 stolen bases across his Double-A and Triple-A careers.

The Guardians will hope that Watson can be a spark plug offensively.

When Martinez was sidelined, the Guardians called up Petey Halpin. When Ramirez was added to the injury list, the team brought back Gabriel Arias from his rehab assignment in Triple-A.

In Tuesday’s 2-1 loss against the Brewers, Arias had two hits, driving in a run. Halpin was 0-for-1 in his lone plate appearance.

Halpin and Watson should get some extended opportunities in Cleveland’s depleted outfield. The Guardians will leverage Halpin’s speed in center field and will hope that Watson’s bat works well in the big league.

Arias will continue to get opportunities in the infield with Brayan Rocchio and Travis Bazzana as the consistent infield duo. David Fry is capable of playing some third base, also.

Heading into Wednesday night’s slate, the Guardians are tied for first place in the American League Central with the Chicago White Sox. The Guardians will need to manufacture enough offense without DeLauter, Ramirez and Martinez to keep the boat afloat for one month without three of their most talented players.