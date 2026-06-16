Guardians Lose Another Star as Angel Martinez is Placed on Injured List

Injuries, injuries and more injuries.

On Saturday, June 13, the Cleveland Guardians were faced with one of the team's toughest challenges yet in the 2026 campaign. In a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers, the team lost Angél Martínez, José Ramírez and Chase DeLauter due to injury, all of whom exited the game before the sixth inning had come to a close.

Initially, the only player who seemed to have suffered a long-term injury was Ramírez, who was confirmed to have suffered a broken hamate. He is expected to miss anywhere from five to seven weeks.

But now, just days later, the Guardians have confirmed that Martínez's injury is going to be a bit more serious than expected.

Confirmed by the organization on Tuesday, June 16, he will be placed on the 10-day injured list due to a left foot non-displaced fracture. This means that a bone is either cracked or broken, but the pieces are still perfectly aligned in their proper position, which does not require surgery most of the time. Such an injury has a wide window of recovery, with some sources saying it takes anywhere from six to eight weeks to heal, while others suggest three to four months.

The Guardians have not confirmed the next steps for Martínez, but placing him on the 10-day injured list allows them to explore options for him moving forward.

If he does require any sort of long-term rehabilitation, they could opt to put him on the 60-day to allow a roster spot to be open. This would give them more flexibility and allow him to recover.

On the 2026 campaign, Martínez is currently holding a 0.6 bWAR and a slashing line of .239/.276/.442 for an OPS of .719. He had been breaking out with a bit of extra power than 2025, posting 11 doubles, one triple and 11 home runs across 66 outings, with a home run mark that matched his career-high.

While Ramírez's injury was a bit easier to stomach, considering the rest of the roster had found contributors in little nooks and crannies, losing both him and Martínez has made things complicated.

In a corresponding move, the organization brought up Triple-A outfielder Petey Halpin, who recently spent roughly a month in the big leagues before being optioned in early June. He is expected to have an increased role alongside Stuart Fairchild, both of whom are set to have a "prove it"-type month.

The Guardians will open this week of action against the Milwaukee Brewers on the road on Tuesday, June 16, at 7:40 p.m. EST.