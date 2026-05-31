Cleveland Pitchers Struggle in High-Scoring Defeat at Home to Red Sox in Series Finale

On Sunday, May 31, the Cleveland Guardians' stringing together two runs in both the second and fifth innings wasn't enough to pull themselves ahead of the Boston Red Sox. The team's pitching staff produced one of its roughest outings of the season, allowing nine total runs, six in the seventh inning alone.

It wasn't just one struggling arm, but rather multiple blunders that let the Red Sox take hold of the contest at different marks and march to a win.

In the top of the first, starting pitcher Tanner Bibee gave up a leadoff home run to the bat of Jarren Duran. The pitch, which was a 95.6 mph fastball towards the inside edge of the zone, was blasted 402 feet into right field.

Initially, such a start made it seem like the game was going to be lost before the first frame even finished, but Bibee settled down.

He would end up going through six innings, throwing 93 pitches. He allowed a total of six hits, one walk and three earned runs, striking out five batters. He did not factor in the decision.

"I thought that was as good as Tanner's looked in a while," Vogt said. "It looked a lot like Tanner. Six innings, three runs, you take that a hundred times out of a hundred, and I thought, you know, the first inning he could have gotten away from him, but he dialed it in."

Tanner Bibee gets through six innings for the #Guardians:



6 Hits Allowed (1HR)

3 Earned Runs Allowed

1 Walk Allowed

5 Strikeouts



He is up to 90 pitches. Colin Holderman will likely enter in the seventh.#GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 31, 2026

Unfortunately, Boston's bats would get going in the seventh inning, right after Bibee left the contest, and had the Guardians ahead, 4-3.

The Red Sox would start by putting two on the bags against Colin Holderman. He would end up getting pulled for Tim Herrin, who immediately loaded the bases with a walk.

He grabbed two quick outs, though, making it seem like Cleveland had the game in check, but then he walked a run in before allowing a two-run single to go down, 6-3. He exited, paving the way for Codi Heuer to try to get out of the inning.

Heuer would end up suffering a similar fate as the previous two arms, allowing two run-scoring hits.

The Guardians would go into the final few innings trailing, 9-4, with the game practically put to sleep.

"Today just got away from us," Vogt said. "We walked four people in that inning, three of them scored. When we give free bases to a major league team, they are going to score."

Will Dion, who was called up just a few days ago, closed out the game in the eighth and ninth innings, posting a two-hit, two-strikeout, no-run line.

The Bats Brought in Some Runs, But it Wasn't Enough

In the second, runs were scored by Austin Hedges on a two-run single to right-center field with the bases loaded. He sent Rhys Hoskins, who doubled, and David Fry, who walked, in to score to regain a 2-1 edge.

Things would become relatively quiet between both parties until the fifth rolled around, when, after allowing two runs in the top half to trail again, 3-2, Cleveland rallied.

A double from Brayan Rocchio kickstarted the fun, before José Ramírez sent him in to score after Red Sox left fielder Masataka Yoshida lost the ball in the sun. Ramírez would score just a batter later as red-hot rookie Chase DeLauter smacked a single back the way of Yoshida.

Chase DeLauter follows with a single, scoring Ramírez and the #Guardians have the lead back, 4-3.#GuardsBall https://t.co/4nHNO7z4BA — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 31, 2026

Besides the second and fifth innings, though, the offense wasn't able to bring much support for the bats.

The loss pushes the Guardians to a mark of 34-27 on the campaign, fortunately, still good enough to be at the top of the American League Central standings.

May 31, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio (4) celebrates after scoring during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Before the two sides met on Sunday, President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti shared that the Guardians have to stay poised with the rest of the division playing so well.

"I'm not sure we would have forecasted the division to look the way it looks right now. I continue to think that each team in the division has the capability of playing really good baseball," Antonetti said. "I do think ultimately, as we look forward, the teams in our division are likely going to play better, so we know that puts the burden on us to make sure that we're playing consistent baseball and finding ways to win games after the balance of the season..."

With a day to rest on Monday, June 1, the Guardians will look to regain momentum in a road series against the New York Yankees, which begins on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.