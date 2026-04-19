Clutch At-Bats Further Boost Brayan Rocchio’s Worth for Cleveland Guardians

When you picture the nine spot in a batting lineup, you aren't expecting much power or consistency from whoever's slotted there.

But for the Cleveland Guardians, they've begun to realize they can get both.

On Saturday, April 18, the Guardians hosted the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field, downing them 4-2. With stellar pitching from starting arm Gavin Williams, allowing just one earned run across seven innings of action, all the Guardians needed was the bats to complement him and pull the team ahead.

And in the bottom of the fifth inning, it was the team's nine-hitter, shortstop Brayan Rocchio, who answered Cleveland's call. He smashed a three-run home run with two outs to score the team's first runs of the game.

"[It felt] great," Rocchio said when asked about how it felt to help lead the Guardians to a win. "I want to give credit to Williams for holding the game through six innings with one run and waiting for that big hit. So I have to give credit to him."

Initially, when it left the bat, Rocchio wasn't even sure that it was going to be a home run shot.

"To be honest, no," he said when asked if he thought he had squared up the ball well enough. "I hit the first one good at the same velocity, the same height. I thought it was a fly ball, too."

Now, on the 2026 campaign, Rocchio is slashing .222/.338/.397 for an OPS of .735. He has 14 hits, two doubles and three home runs for 11 RBI. He's also developed good composure at the plate, striking out just eight times while drawing nine walks.

Some players aren't able to get a groove going when they're that low in the lineup, but Rocchio has built this late-rotation spot into his identity.

"That's my home. That's my home," Rocchio said about the last spot in the lineup. "When I called for my first time [in the big leagues], that's the only part of the lineup where I hit...So I feel really comfortable there. So I have plenty behind me, I have Bo [Naylor] in front of me. So I'm in the good spot."

Heading into Sunday's series finale against the Orioles, Rocchio is second on the team in RBI, showing that, with runners in scoring position, he can be relied upon to drive in runs and help pull the team ahead.

This isn't something that has come out of thin air, though.

Rocchio is no stranger to the bright lights and nail-biting moments, as just a few months ago, he gave the Guardians one of the most memorable home runs in the 2025 regular season finale.

With the team down, 8-6 to the Texas Rangers in the bottom of the 10th inning, Rocchio stepped up to the plate and belted a three-run blast off the right field pole, walking the game off. His knock gave the Guardians a storybook ending to the season, where they had officially come back from down 15.5 games to win the American League Central.

If he can continue to rise to the occasion for Cleveland and continue to provide consistent on-base opportunities for the lineup, the Guardians may be able to argue that they have one of the more well-rounded lineups in the league.