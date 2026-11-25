The Cleveland Guardians made their second free-agent signing of the 2026 offseason by signing Kris Bubic to a one-year deal on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

But the team isn't expected to stop there, continuing to find ways to spend this offseason to improve off their 2026 ALCS appearance.

For Cleveland, the first base position is one that is up in the air right now. Do they move ahead with highly touted prospect Ralphy Velazquez as the future at the position? Or do the Guardians bring in a veteran to help ease the transition in 2027?

Who will be the starting first baseman?

During the 2026 regular season, the Guardians, before the trade deadline, went with a combination of Rhys Hoskins, Kyle Manzardo, and David Fry in some capacity. When the trade deadline came, though, the team acquired Nathaniel Lowe, which eventually led to the demotion of Manzardo and Fry to the Triple-A Columbus Clippers.

The Guardians are likely to decide to move on from Manzardo playing every day at first base in the majors for the 2027 season, instead opting to open a new chapter. They already cut ties with Fry, allowing him to enter free agency just last week.

Joe Noga of https://t.co/vDqf4MClEK believes the Guardians should consider trading Kyle Manzardo and Angel Genao for a starting pitcher, arguing that Cleveland needs to keep pace with the rest of the division’s improving pitching staffs.



“It seems like every team in the division… pic.twitter.com/1RFOKaMt9U — Guardians Nation (@GuardiansNation) November 21, 2026

The team could look to bring back Lowe, though, as while he is a free agent, he would help at first base and not put the sole pressure on starting Velazquez every day. However, the Guardians wouldn't be able to platoon both lefties, though there may be further solutions as the offseason continues.

Cleveland would be getting a veteran leader by re-signing Lowe, who has played for over six years in the majors and looked sharp for the Guardians as the year came to a close.

Even if the Guardians decide not to bring back Lowe, someone will have to end up filling the firstbase spot next to Velazquez.

A Deeper Look at the Numbers

When looking at the numbers, if the Guardians are looking to bring back Manzardo to the big leagues, the left-handed hitter batted .215/.306/.378, hit 13 home runs, drove in 39 runs, struck out 114 times, and walked 36 times in 102 games.

In the scenario of a Lowe return, the 31-year-old left-handed hitter only played in 43 regular-season games with Cleveland but batted .226/.275/.376, hit 5 homers, drove in 27 RBIs, struck out 29 times, and walked 10 times.

Lowe was trusted often, though, playing in all 11 games on the Guardians' postseason journey, hitting big during Game 3 of the ALCS, and also giving the team the lead in Game 1 down in Tampa of the ALCS.

By signing Lowe, the Guardians wouldn't necessarily have to bring back Austin Hedges to fill that veteran role he has for the past few seasons, although surely he'd be welcomed back.

A Look Ahead

The Guardians should have an opportunity ready for Velazquez in 2027, but should split the time with Lowe or another veteran addition to first base. The top-ranked prospect isn't ready to take on the position by himself just yet.

Whoever it is, whether it is Lowe or not, can take the Guardians' top prospect under their wing.