When the 2026 season began, there seemed to be no question that first baseman Kyle Manzardo was a part of the Cleveland Guardians' plans.

But by the time the year came to a close and the Guardians were eliminated from the American League Championship Series, Manzardo wasn't even with the major league squad. He had been dropped down to Triple-A Columbus in exchange for veteran first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, who was acquired at the deadline.

Heading into the offseason, now, the Guardians' front office is going to have to navigate a big decision: Is it time to part ways with Manzardo and open up a new chapter at the position? Or will it be yet another second-chance-style approach with the power-hitter?

Manzardo's Lackluster 2026 Season

Aug 2, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Kyle Manzardo (9) hits an RBI single during the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Expected to be the Guardians' go-to option for the deep ball, Manzardo never quite found his form this past season.

The 26-year-old slashed a measly .215/.306/.378 for an OPS of .684, all while tacking on just 10 doubles, one triple and 13 home runs. For a player who was expected to be the flip-flop between first baseman and designated hitter, he simply needed to be better.

So, when the deadline eventually rolled around and the front office had the opportunity to put a band-aid over the situation, they traded for Lowe and put Manzardo down in Triple-A.

Joe Noga of https://t.co/vDqf4MClEK believes the Guardians should consider trading Kyle Manzardo and Angel Genao for a starting pitcher, arguing that Cleveland needs to keep pace with the rest of the division’s improving pitching staffs.



“It seems like every team in the division… pic.twitter.com/1RFOKaMt9U — Guardians Nation (@GuardiansNation) November 21, 2026

There, he actually looked the part, slugging .469 with a .283 batting average. Even though he played almost 70 fewer games in Columbus, he smacked two more doubles and just eight fewer home runs, finishing the minor league season with 12 doubles and five home runs across 37 games.

But this isn't a new thing for Manzardo.

He has always been a really strong Triple-A hitter, but has never been able to translate that level of consistency to the big leagues.

The Other Options

Jul 12, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; American League infielder Ralphy Velazquez (22) reacts after hitting an RBI single against National League in the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And due to such inconsistencies in Manzardo's game across the last few seasons that haven't been addressed, the Guardians have slowly built up a cast ready to lockdown the first base position ahead of him.

While Lowe is currently a free agent, Cleveland could still end up deciding to re-sign him after a strong conclusion to the 2026 season. Bringing him back on a one- to two-year deal gives him the team a bit of a veteran presence while they begin developing highly-touted prospect Ralphy Velazquez at the major league level.

Either way, with or without Lowe, the front office is poised to give Velazquez his first taste of big league action in the near future, as he is expected to be the future at the position following a strong minor league surge.

Tim Stebbins of https://t.co/OpmwP3Oy9c believes Guardians top prospect Ralphy Velazquez is nearing his MLB debut, noting that his breakout season has put him in position to compete for a spot in Cleveland’s lineup next year.



“The buzz surrounding Ralphy Velazquez grew… pic.twitter.com/cB6qtKyFjc — Guardians Nation (@GuardiansNation) November 17, 2026

Across the last four seasons, which include promotion to the next level in each of the last three, the 21-year-old has been incredibly consistent.

He has slashed .266/.357/.487 for an OPS of .844. This past year, he made the jump from Double-A Akron to Triple-A, showing very little drop-off in productivity. He ended up smashing nine doubles, three triples and seven home runs, all while drawing 22 walks to just 31 strikeouts, across 36 appearances.

This offseason, Cleveland's front office and coaching staff should be focused on getting Velazquez ready for a 2027 debut. With the uncertainty surrounding Manzardo and Lowe's futures with the club, paving a clean path for Velazquez to make the jump to the big leagues should be the priority.

Ralphy Velazquez could become the Guardians’ future first baseman.



I don’t claim this model is perfect. It has limits. But it does what it’s built to do: project future playing time from a player’s track record and prospect grades.



Methodology below 👇 pic.twitter.com/fhVsUucstX — LouisAnalysis (@LouisAnalysis) November 16, 2026

And in the meantime, if the front office is really keen on landing a starting pitcher this offseason, packaging Manzardo with a few other prospects could be the best way to close a chapter while opening another.