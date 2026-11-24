The Cleveland Guardians are starting to heat things up a bit in the free agent market.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, just a day after the Guardians made their first signing of the offseason, MLB Insider Jeff Passan broke the news that the team was signing left-handed pitcher Kris Bubic to a one-year, $17.5 million deal.

Left-hander Kris Bubic and the Cleveland Guardians are in agreement on a one-year, $17.5 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The 2025 All-Star heads to one of the best pitching organizations in baseball on a big one-year number. First on the agreement was @bnicholsonsmith. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 24, 2026

Such a large chunk of money on a smaller deal shows that the Guardians value Bubic's talents, but want to have security if he cannot bounce back.

In the 2026 season, Bubic struggled a bit to stay healthy after being on the injured reserve, shifting between a starter and a reliever in two different stops. Across 14 games, he started nine, all of which came with the Kansas City Royals, with the other five relief appearances being with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bubic joined the Dodgers at the deadline.

With a new opportunity in Cleveland and the Guardians hoping to revitalize the pitching staff this offseason, the signing seems to be a perfect fit for both sides.

Kris Bubic in 2025:



116.1 IP | 2.55 ERA | 1.18 WHIP | 39 BB | 116 K

2.89 FIP | 24.4 K% | 8.2 BB% | All Star



The lefty now heads back to the AL Central as a member of the Guardians! pic.twitter.com/mqLZBV2FVE — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) November 24, 2026

Bubic's Future in The Land

The Dodgers' starting rotation was pretty much set when Bubic was traded to them at the deadline, which is one of the main reasons he ended up coming out of the bullpen.

However, no matter the role he was given, Bubic looked really strong.

With the Dodgers, he made five appearances, pitching to a 0.00 ERA and a 0.857 WHIP, all while striking out five batters. He gave up just four hits. Before ending up in Los Angeles, his starting production was solid, too, eclipsing 50 innings of work across nine starts for a 4.11 ERA and a 1.232 WHIP.

The Guardians, who are still looking to solidify their rotation for 2027, could use Bubic in the No. 3 or No. 4 spot.

Guardians, LHP Kris Bubic reportedly agree to one-year deal, per multiple reports including MLB’s @Feinsand. pic.twitter.com/gwES6eJ3bl — MLB (@MLB) November 24, 2026

As it stands, the only two starters who seem to have their positions locked are Parker Messick and Gavin Williams, with the likes of Tanner Bibee, Joey Cantillo and others still working to figure out where they fit into the equation.

If Cleveland wanted to bring Bubic out of the bullpen, though, they could do that as well, given how he finished the 2026 season. After all, Cantillo, Foster Griffin and Slade Cecconi, all once starters, saw time out of the Guardians' bullpen this past season. The organization is no stranger to changing roles.

The 29-year-old's durability is a major question mark, especially considering the plethora of injuries he has suffered in the past few seasons, which is also why the Guardians will like to explore his involvement in the team this offseason as both a starter and a reliever.

However, if he can even remotely return to that 2025 form he displayed that earned him an All-Star selection, a spot in the rotation right behind Messick and Williams would strengthen the Guardians' pitching staff a ton.

Kris Bubic (signed by CLE) is a lefty starter with a precarious injury history



When on the mound, Bubic has been lights out, posting a 2.90 ERA and 2.93 FIP across 201.2 IP since his return from TJS in 2024. His fastball carries his profile which he supports with a deep arsenal https://t.co/AzvJx1WbAq pic.twitter.com/N6icE46IeI — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) November 24, 2026

Reports have emerged over the last few weeks that the Guardians were looking to add more talent to the starting rotation.

And after a bit of time, it appears those claims are finally being backed up, with the team beginning to put pen to paper.