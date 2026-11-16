Could Cleveland's Next Breakout Star Already Be Waiting in Triple-A Columbus?

The Cleveland Guardians will have an important decision to make early on in 2027 regarding one of their top prospects.

In recent years, the Guardians have had really good luck when it comes to their young players having strong rookie seasons as well as in the years following. This Cleveland team is built around youth and could get even younger in 2027.

Cleveland’s top prospect, that being first baseman Ralphy Velazquez, is expected to make his debut in 2027 for the Guardians.

The big question is when exactly his MLB debut will be.

Regardless of when he makes his much-anticipated debut, there’s no doubt that he brings a talent that hasn’t been seen out of a Guardians rookie in quite some time.

Velazquez could be the solution at first base that has continued to frustrate the Guardians

Akron infielder Ralphy Velazquez (24) during the home opening day game against Reading, April 2, 2026, in Akron, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest disappointments of the 2026 season was the regression that first baseman Kyle Manzardo saw in his game. As one of Cleveland’s top power bats and home run hitters, Manzardo lost his touch and was virtually nonexistent for most of the season.

That was what fueled the Guardians' decision to seek a veteran upgrade to help them find more production, which was found in Nathaniel Lowe at the trade deadline.

Lowe’s contributions were surely felt down the stretch of the regular season and in the postseason, but he’s not getting any younger and certainly not getting any better.

The last thing Guardians fans want to hear is Rhys Hoskins’ name, as he was a failed project from the start. That’s where Velazquez could step in and really salvage the position moving forward.

Velazquez is a quality defensive first baseman, but his talents are more so known at the plate. In 2026, Velazquez had 135 hits, 78 runs, 93 RBIs, and 29 home runs in 465 total at-bats. Multi home run games were almost a regular ordeal for Velazquez in Columbus.

RubberDucks designated hitter Ralphy Velazquez watches his shot down the first-base line during a game Aug. 21, 2025, in Akron. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

His almost 30 home runs this past season are about ten or more higher than the nearest Guardians player in 2026. If Velazquez can make his debut and replicate his success in the big leagues, he’ll be an immediate long-term solution in a position that desperately needs an everyday contributor.

One thing to consider with the arrival of Velazquez would be Cleveland’s ability to use some of their other power bats more regularly combined with others.

Too often are they forced to start one player or another between designated hitter and first base considering Chase DeLauter’s rise to being one of their top batters. Lowe was used as a designated hitter often too, but when it was DeLauter’s turn, that left a hole in the outfield.

Velazquez’s arrival would solve more problems than some people may think, and it’s truly only a matter of time before he debuts next season and slots himself in their every day lineup.