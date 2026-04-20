Defense-Driven Flexibility Enables Guardians to Get the Most Out of Their Lineup

Across each sport, there is a common phrase that is thrown around: "defense wins championships."

And for the Cleveland Guardians, they have shown just how important defensive flexibility can be to long-term success.

On Sunday, April 19, the Cleveland Guardians capped off a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, downing them, 8-4. With the Orioles having a pretty dynamic offense, the Guardians' defense had to step up and make plays throughout various moments.

Two different times, one early in the game and one in the ninth inning, Guardians left fielder Angel Martinez made incredible diving plays to avoid giving up a hit to the Orioles.

Both grabs were incredibly tough for any player to make, but when you factor in the knowledge that Martinez hasn't received much time in left field up until this year because of Golden Glover Steven Kwan locking down that corner, it's even more impressive to see him adapt to the position.

"Angel obviously made a couple of really nice plays and has really taken to the corner outfield spots and done a nice job," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said in the postgame press conference.

Alongside Martinez, right fielder David Fry also had a moment where he had to lay out to make a play on a ball sent into the gap on his side of the field.

In the top of the third inning, Orioles power-hitter Gunnar Henderson nearly roped a double into the right-center field gap, with nearly everyone in the ballpark expecting it to be a base knock, including Guardians radio announcer Tom Hamilton. But instead of getting a man on the bags, Fry leaped off his feet and made the grab, forcing the Orioles out of the inning with nothing.

David Fry showing some range in right!#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/0R0TgAr2w4 — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) April 19, 2026

"It’s always fun to see the best athletes in the world," Vogt began. "A catcher goes and plays right field and makes a diving catch in the gap. That’s David [Fry], though. David’s just such a good baseball player. I mean, that wind was tough out there. The sun was tough. A couple of really nice running catches.

"For a guy who we kind of throw out there every once in a while, he made it look like he’s been playing right field every day."

But it isn't just the outfield that has had some great defensive contributions recently.

All-around super utility Daniel Schneemann, who has mostly made headlines for his play at the plate, has filled in wherever Cleveland has needed him to.

On Sunday, the Guardians slid him over to third base to give future Hall of Famer Jose Ramirez a chance to rest in the designated hitter role. While it obviously paid off for Ramirez as he was able to belt two solo home runs, there wasn't any dip in production from third as Schneemann locked down the position well.

"I think he's a tremendous player... he plays aggressively," Ramírez said about Schneemann through translator Agustin Rivero. " I like what he does. I like his role. He's a guy who plays hard, plays intensively every day, and he can play many positions, and he contributes offensively too. I really like the way he plays the game."

Schneemann's value to Cleveland has grown tremendously through the first 23 games of the 2026 campaign, with him spending time at third and second base, shortstop and in right field, providing lineup versatility for the coaching staff.

With so many players stepping up for Cleveland to begin the 2026 season, it's no surprise that they've found ways to beat some of the league's top teams.

Sporting a 13-10 overall record, the Guardians are preparing to host the Houston Astros for a three-game set beginning on Monday, April 20.