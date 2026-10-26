Former Indians Pitcher Criticizes Guardians' Postseason Usage of Tanner Bibee

“He got disrespected by the organization in the postseason.”

Words spoken by former Cleveland Indians pitcher Jensen Lewis.

And the player he is talking about? Tanner Bibee.

On Monday, Oct. 19, the Cleveland Guardians were bounced out of the 2026 MLB Postseason race, losing in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series to the Tampa Bay Rays on the road in Florida.

Oct 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee (28) looks on from the dugout before the game against the Chicago White Sox in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Guardians' losing was a big storyline by itself, the lackluster usage of Bibee turned the headlines in a different direction.

Why on earth did the Guardians decide to give up on the 27-year-old after paying him so much money just a few seasons ago?

Unfortunately, we may never get the answer.

Across two series, the ALDS and ALCS, he pitched just 0.1 innings out of the bullpen, throwing 15 pitches with two earned runs and two walks allowed. He was also able to tack on one strikeout, making his line a little bit less of an eyesore.

Bibee's Path Forward Becomes Rocky

Sep 13, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee (28) throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"If you guys remember, it was Tanner Bibee who ascended to be the ace of this staff a year or so ago, Lewis continued. "He deserves as much credit as any of these players, whether it be a position player or a pitcher, for getting this franchise where it's been to contend the last two to three seasons, because without him, I don't think this club is where it is."

Across the last four seasons, he has been one of the Guardians' most important arms in the rotation, pitching an average ERA of 3.82. He has had his fair share of ups and downs, but his career-best ERA of 2.98 back in 2023 showed just how good he can be.

In 2025. he pitched a whopping 182.1 games with two complete games and one shutout, adding to his resume.

But unfortunately, as seen before in many different players' careers, the game gives and the game takes.

Bibee may not have had the strongest finish to the 2026 regular season, posting just a 7.36 ERA and a 1.64 WHIP in the month of September, but the Guardians' coaching staff's decision to turn their back completely on him may become a long-term issue.

This offseason, the front office is going to have to reassure Bibee that he is a part of the team's plans moving forward. If he isn't, a trade is going to have to be made.

And while that could end up happening, Lewis is deciding to take a more positive approach to the situation. He compared the disrespect that Bibee received to that of Cliff Lee's back in 2007.

"So, I would expect, I almost feel like Tanner Bibee's in that Cliff Lee mode of he got disrespected by the organization in the postseason, and that happened to Cliff Lee in 2007," he said. "What happened next year, boys? All Cliff Lee did was come out and go 22-and-three and win the Cy Young. So, I would expect a vengeance from Tanner Bibee. I think he'll be extremely motivated this offseason to kind of prove some people wrong."

Lee turned around a 6.29 ERA campaign in 2007 into a 2.54 ERA, 6.8 WAR and 1.110 WHIP campaign in 2008. He also was lauded as one of baseball's best arms, winning the Cy Young, being named to the All-Star Game and also finishing 12th in MVP votes.

If Bibee can even do a bit of that, the Guardians' rotation could have a chance to be the best in baseball, with Parker Messick and Gavin Williams only expected to continue climbing the league ranks.

Time will tell what happens next for Bibee in the navy blue and red, but many can only hope that the two sides can find a way to realign their mindsets this offseason.

Watch The Full Interview With Jensen Lewis Here: