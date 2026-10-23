3 Biggest Talking Points From Guardians Final Press Conference of 2026 Season

When the Cleveland Guardians were officially knocked out of the 2026 MLB Postseason race, all eyes turned towards what was next for the organization.

There were questions surrounding manager Stephen Vogt's future as the captain of the squad, while countless players also fell under a bright spotlight. Futures, left and right, seemed to be up in the air.

On Thursday, Oct. 22, President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti and Vogt put a bow on the past season, recapping the campaign and turning the page to the 2027 season. While it is still unknown if baseball will be played or not due to a potential lockout, the two seemed focused on building off of what the Guardians did in 2026.

Here are the three biggest talking points from Vogt and Antonetti's press conference on Thursday:

1. Stephen Vogt is Returning

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt (12) speaks with home plate umpire Jordan Baker #71 after a play during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Announced at the press conference on Thursday, Vogt's plan is to return to the organization in 2027.

"You've gotten more phone calls than I have," Vogt said jokingly when asked about having any potential interest in the Seattle Mariners' open job. "I have not heard a word about it, and I am under contract here, and I love Cleveland. I would love to be close to my family if I am being honest. I miss them every day. It is the hardest part of this job.

"But I am committed to being here in Cleveland and I hope I am here for a long time."

For now, the rumors circulating on whether he would go to Seattle or not can go to rest.

2. Austin Hedges is on the Front Office's Mind

Sep 25, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges (27) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Austin Hedges isn't just a leader in the clubhouse but also one of the Guardians' most valuable players on the field.

In 2026, he elevated his game further, carrying on his dominance behind home plate while also becoming a more efficient bat offensively. He finished the year with a .247 batting average and 53 total hits. He also tacked on 10 doubles and six home runs.

Unfortunately, he is a free agent this offseason, meaning he is able to search the market to see if someone is willing to give him a nice contract.

Antonetti said that, although they love the work he has done to become a leader in Cleveland, they respect the decision if he decides to explore what is out there.

"Where things go from here, we have to figure out," he said. "But as we told Austin, he put together an extraordinary year, and he not only matched an incredibly an incredible defensive reputation as a catcher, but put together the best offensive season of his career.

"So, he's earned the right to see what's out there in a market, but that doesn't diminish or take away any of our appreciation for the contributions he's made."

"Where things go from here, we have to figure out. But as we told Austin, he put together an extraordinary year, and he not only matched an incredibly an incredible defensive reputation as a catcher, but put together the best offensive season of his career. So, he's earned the… https://t.co/eUCrXQufVJ pic.twitter.com/UgBshpa5QK — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) October 22, 2026

He went on to say that the team can't say enough good things about him and that they are appreciative of what he has done for the team.

Being on top of the front office's mind, though, is good for Hedges. Hopefully, a contract comes his way soon from the Guardians.

3. Tanner Bibee is Still Apart of Cleveland's Plans Moving Forward

Oct 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee (28) looks on from the dugout before the game against the Chicago White Sox in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tanner Bibee, like Vogt, had his future up in the air following the postseason.

But Bibee's reasoning is different.

Instead of being so successful that other teams are interested in acquiring him, Bibee was left out of the rotation in the postseason, appearing in just 0.1 innings out of the bullpen, making him an afterthought for the Guardians.

This made it seem like the organization was no longer happy with his play.

However, Vogt put that sentiment to rest.

"He was our rock in that rotation, and I don't see that role changing in '27," he said. "He's going to be a big part of our team and a big part of our rotation moving forward."

"He was our rock in that rotation, and I don't see that role changing in '27. He's going to be a big part of our team and a big part of our rotation moving forward"#Guardians Stephen Vogt on Tanner Bibee#GuardsBall @WEWS pic.twitter.com/XMFbCxc0Ql — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) October 22, 2026

The Guardians now turn the page of the 2026 campaign to 2027, with hopes of replicating such success next year.