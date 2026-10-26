Will the Guardians Bring Back Austin Hedges? Cleveland Faces Catching Dilemma

The Cleveland Guardians head into the offseason with many decisions to make regarding their roster. An underrated roster spot that will need to be addressed is the backup catcher.

Austin Hedges has been a fan and player favorite in Cleveland because he plays an important role in the clubhouse.

"We don't know what the future is going to hold,” said Stephen Vogt. “But for at least three years, I got to spend them with him and watch him develop, into the person that he is even more so, and I can't say enough good things about Austin.”

Hedges started the Guardians’ winning ways in 2022, when they won the division with a roster that was considered too inexperienced to compete. He left in 2023 for the Texas Rangers, where he won the World Series for the surprise team in the American League.

He returned to Cleveland in 2024, and the Guardians won three straight division titles. At times, he was a black hole in the lineup, but he found more consistency in 2026 by batting .247 with six home runs. His contract is expired, and it looks as though his time as a player in Cleveland may be over.

"Where things go from here, we have to figure out, but as we told Austin, he put together an extraordinary year, and he not only matched an incredible defensive reputation as a catcher, but put together the best offensive season of his career,” Chris Antonetti said during his end-of-season press conference. “So, he's earned the right to see what's out there in a market, but that doesn't diminish or take away any of our appreciation for the contributions he's made."

The Guardians paid Hedges a little over four million dollars for the 2026 season, which was the sixth-highest on the roster. They have many other areas to address this offseason, and a backup catcher might not be the best use of their limited resources.

Hedges was tasked with teaching Bo Naylor how to handle a major league pitching staff and help him improve defensively. But the Guardians traded for Patrick Bailey in the early portion of the season and Naylor was out. Bailey is a good defensive catcher and his offense steadily improved throughout the season, pushing Hedges out of the lineup.

By the end of the season and into the playoffs, Hedges only caught when Parker Messick pitched. The team is growing, and new leaders are emerging. The young players got to learn from Hedges and they can usher in his leadership style into a new era.

There are not many options to replace him through free agency due to price tags or age of the pending unrestricted free agents. Jonah Heim from the Athletics may be a viable option as he would be cheaper than Hedges and would provide more power.

However, the replacement for Hedges may already be in the organization.

The Guardians have two catchers in AAA Columbus with pop. Kody Huff and Cooper Ingle both hit 20 or more home runs with the minor league affiliate. Ingle hit .297 and saw some time with the major league club in 2026. His stint was short and did not go particularly well, but he was playing in the outfield without experience.

Ingle needs to improve his defense this offseason, but if Bailey is the catcher every day, then Ingle’s bat will be more important. The Guardians are now in a tough spot, having to choose between culture or production, and their lack of spending may be the ultimate factor.