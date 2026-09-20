Gavin Williams Flashing Postseason Form As Guardians Scrape Past Athletics at Home

When it rains, it pours.

And while Sunday's series finale against the Athletics took a while to finally get underway due to a weather delay, starter Gavin Williams poured on the strikeouts once he finally took the mound.

On Sunday, Sept. 20, the Guardians hosted the Athletics for a series finale from Progressive Field. After finding wins on Friday and Sunday, both in relatively high-scoring fashion, Sunday's victory was a bit more contained.

Through nine innings, the Guardians offense posted just seven hits and one run scored.

However, Williams' quality start gave the team all the confidence in the world that things would pan out nicely, even with little production at the plate.

Sep 14, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams (32) reacts after striking out Chicago White Sox right fielder Braden Montgomery (not pictured) to end the fourth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"That was unbelievable," manager Stephen Vogt said postgame. "Efficient, punchouts, you know, got in a little bit of trouble... but pitched his way out of that. He did his job. He was outstanding yet again today."

The 27-year-old, who is still searching for a contract extension to keep him in The Land for the foreseeable future, finished with three hits and one walk allowed with nine strikeouts across seven innings of work. He threw 89 pitches, 63 of which were strikes.

He now leads MLB in total strikeouts on the season with 244.

If the Guardians weren't in the hunt for a postseason spot, Williams would have likely stayed on the mound for at least another inning.

Done after seven…



Phenomenal game from Williams. Could have kept going but with the postseason on the horizon health is everything. #GuardsBall https://t.co/eSkuR3upZJ — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) September 20, 2026

However, the coaching staff made the right decision to prioritize his arm health as the season draws to a close. Even if the Guardians had lost Sunday's game, at the end of the day, making sure Williams is good to go for the postseason is the most important factor.

His season ERA has dipped all the way to 3.63, the second-highest on the team behind rookie Parker Messick.

In the month of September, Williams pitched across 25 innings, allowing just 13 hits en route to a 1.44 ERA. He also totaled 40 strikeouts.

Gavin Williams in four September starts:

25 innings, 13 hits allowed, 1.44 ERA, 40 strikeouts — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) September 20, 2026

"I mean it is incredible," closer Cade Smith, who finished Sunday's win with a four-out save, said about Williams' play. "He is so much fun to watch. He has so many weapons to attack hitters with... that guy can spin the ball pretty well."

While Williams won't make his next start until late next week, more than likely over the weekend against the Kansas City Royals, the Guardians are going to look to keep this momentum going.

Back in action on Tuesday, Sept. 22, the Guardians take on a pretty strong Boston Red Sox squad who sit eight games above .500.