Although it’s only late November and the potential of an MLB lockout to start the 2027 season is becoming more realistic by the day, the Guardians are *finally* starting to spend some money, both in retention and free agency.

The Guardians signed Bubic, who was a reliever for the Los Angeles Dodgers this past season, to a one-year, $17.5 million deal on Tuesday.

Then, a day later, Cleveland brought back Griffin on a three-year, $48 million deal on Wednesday.

Bubic and Griffin are two of the top five biggest contracts in club history in terms of average annual value.

Bubic, Griffin Are Two of the Biggest Signings in Guardians History

In the span of two days, Cleveland has signed two of the six biggest contracts in club history.

Jose Ramirez: Seven years, $175 million in 2026 ($25 million AAV) Jose Ramirez: Five years, $124 million ($24.8 million AAV) Edwin Encarnación: Three years, $60 million ($20 million AAV) Kris Bubic: One year, $17.5 million Foster Griffin: Three years, $48 million ($16 million AAV)

Who knows what this means for the rest of the offseason, especially with a potential lockout looming, but it’s certainly nice to see the Guardians starting to spend some money during the offseason.

Adding to a Really Good Core to Early in the Offseason

Bubic was an All-Star in 2025 with the Kansas City Royals, posting a 2.55 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 3.1 WAR to go along with 116 strikeouts in 116.1 innings (20 starts).

But his 2026 season was riddled with injuries. He pitched in only 14 games for the Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers, including only five appearances after he was traded to LA, all five of which were as a reliever. In those 14 appearances, he had a 3.76 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 56 strikeouts in 55 innings.

With that, Bubic is a high-reward, high-risk signing for Cleveland. But given the Guardians’ ability to get the best out of pitchers, that’s certainly something to lean on, especially from a pitcher with a proven track record at 29.

After spending three seasons in Japan, the Washington Nationals signed Griffin to a one-year $5.5 million deal before the 2026 season.

Following an impressive start to the season with the Nationals, he struggled quite a bit after being traded to Cleveland. In nine starts with the Guardians, the 31-year-old posted a 5.19 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, -0.1 WAR, and had only 42 strikeouts in 43.1 innings.

That said, the potential is clearly there, and the contract proves that, as Griffin will likely be either SP3 or SP4 in Cleveland’s rotation.

2027 Payroll

As things currently stand, Bubic and Griffin are the second- and third-highest-paid players on the roster, respectively, behind only Ramirez. That said, the Guardians' payroll looks like it'll increase quite a bit, especially with the additions of Bubic and Griffin.

Cleveland #Guardians looking at a pretty dramatic increase in payroll in 2027 not only with the estimated $33.5MM in free agent signings Bubic & Griffin but in some significant arbitration increases as well for an additional $24,862,300.



Already a possible $58,362,300 increase… — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) November 26, 2026

Now, Will They Go Get a Bat?

That’s the biggest question.

Adding starting pitchers is certainly nice, but Cleveland fans continue to hope the Guardians can sign a bat or two to add to an already impressive young core throughout the lineup.