It took a bit of time, but the Cleveland Guardians have been awakened.

Following a string of moves on Monday and Tuesday, the Guardians are staying active in the MLB free agent market.

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray broke the news that the Guardians would be signing left-handed pitcher Foster Griffin to a three-year, $48 million deal. The contract gives Griffin roughly $16 million a season after putting together a strong 2026 bounce-back campaign.

He initially joined the organization at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline from the Washington Nationals, becoming a critical member of the pitching staff during the Guardians' postseason run.

BREAKING: Free-agent pitcher Foster Griffin and the Cleveland Guardians are in agreement on a three-year, $48 million contract, pending physical, according to sources familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 25, 2026

While he may not have looked his best in the navy blue and red during the regular season, his start to the year with the Nationals showed he has a lot in the tank. Across 22 starts in Washington, Griffin posted a 12-3 overall record with a 3.3 WAR, all while adding a 3.06 ERA and a 1.075 WHIP. He struck out 116 batters to just 30 walks as well.

Still trying to adjust to a new scenery and an organization that was attempting to make a late-season push to the postseason, Griffin would pitch across 43.1 innings, making nine starts for a 3-3 record and a 5.19 ERA.

With a full offseason to get his feet back underneath him, get used to Cleveland's catching room and the system at large, he is poised to be a big part of the rotation in 2027.

The Rotation Is Now Set

Just a day before the announcement of Griffin's signing, the Guardians signed former Los Angeles Dodgers and Kansas City Royals starter Kris Bubic.

Paired together, the two signings show that Cleveland was just a few pieces away from a really solid rotation.

Now, the Guardians will look to roll out Parker Messick and Gavin Williams as the go-to starters out of the rotation, before the No. 3, 4 and 5 spots all go to Bubic, Griffin and Tanner Bibee. In all likelihood, Williams will emerge as the ace, while Messick's status as a left-hander should slot him into the No. 2 spot. Bubic and Bibee would round out the third and fourth positions, with Griffin completing the rotation.

And all of a sudden, practically in the blink of an eye, the Guardians have one of the more well-rounded and complete rotations in all of baseball.

The group still has a lot to prove, especially in the consistency department, but if healthy they are Cleveland's best shot at returning to the American League Championship and beyond.