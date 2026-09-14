Guardians Biggest Series of Season Not Worrying Stephen Vogt, Leans Into Experience

The Cleveland Guardians are nearing the end of the 2026 season.

And manager Stephen Vogt knows what it takes to get the job done. He did it in 2025.

Now, he is leaning into his experience to help guide the team to the finish, especially with a tough Chicago White Sox team coming into town on Monday, Sept. 14.

"I usually get a pulse or a sense when they are walking in on Monday," he said. "You know, of course, we know what is at stake in this series, and that's three games against the Chicago White Sox. It's just like any other divisional series, and we want to win. I think, anything outside of that is outside pressure. We feel it, of course we feel it, but we can't allow that to get in our heads.

"We just need to go out and play three really good games."

Cleveland's coming off a tough three-game weekend series against the Minnesota Twins, where they came out on top, 2-1.

In Sunday's series finale, the Guardians arguably put together one of their most well-rounded performances of the season, posting nine runs while giving up just two.

Starting pitcher Tanner Bibee worked 6.2 innings, striking out seven and giving up just two runs. The offense, led by great outings from Steven Kwan and Travis Bazzana, combined for 14 hits, three homers, two swiped bags and four walks.

Sep 13, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Angel Genao (17) and second baseman Travis Bazzana (37) and first baseman Nate Lowe (46) celebrate the win over the Minnesota Twins after the game at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting hot at this point in the season is important, but so is keeping a level head.

A team like Chicago could waltz into Cleveland, get the Guardians off their game and kill the momentum they were just starting to establish.

Vogt went on to share that the clubhouse is keeping itself composed, though, even with tremendous pressure being placed on the team's backs this week.

"We just talk to them," Vogt said when asked about balancing the experienced pros with the young, impressionable rookies. "We ask them how they are doing. Our veterans, the guys who have been here before, they are so good at getting people to relax and just go play.

"That is just it. Go relax and go play a baseball game."

The Guardians and White Sox will kick off the series from Progressive Field at 6:40 p.m. EST, with games two and three to follow on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"We have 12 games left. We have a long way to go," Vogt concluded. "We know what is at stake in these first three games. They are important, and they are big because we get to play a divisional opponent that we are chasing..."

"This is what you work all spring, all offseason, all season: to play meaningful games in September."