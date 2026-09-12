Travis Bazzana's Recent Turnaround Has Given Guardians New Life

The Cleveland Guardians needed this version of Travis Bazzana back.

And if he wasn't playing as well as he has been as of late, the Guardians would likely not be right back within reach for the No. 1 spot in the American League Central standings.

On Friday, Sept. 11, Bazzana scored the go-ahead, eventual game-winning run in the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins in a series opener from Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn.

When Twins pitcher Yoendrys Gómez threw a wild pitch, Bazzana, who was stationed at third, took off and scored to give the team the lead. His awareness and speed to take advantage of opportunities like that have stood out all year long.

It's just another example of his intensity and drive to help the team win games.

“Yeah, I mean, I'm looking at the [playoff] race and it fires me up every day," Bazzana said postgame. "You know, it gives you that extra little fire for the day when you know you've got to win and you're a step closer to winning the division, yeah I mean it doesn't make me nervous… I feel really good about where I'm at right now and I'm just enjoying every day.

"But I think it gives us a good feeling and an extra boost of energy to go get it done in September.”

(Via #Guardians audio) Travis Bazzana to reporters in Minnesota on following Cleveland’s playoff push as the end of the regular season gets closer:



“Yeah, I mean, I'm looking at the [playoff] race and it fires me up every day. You know, it gives you that extra little fire for… — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) September 12, 2026

The Guardians went on to win 5-2 on Friday night, with Bazzana's score being followed up by a two-run double from infield counterpart Brayan Rocchio. The two have been major positives to Cleveland's offense in the last few series.

Across the last 31 games, a time span where the Guardians have gone 16-15, he has slashed .265/.358/.373 for an OPS of .731.

He has smacked 27 hits, five doubles and two home runs, contributing 16 RBI along the way. He has also tacked on 13 walks to just 19 strikeouts.

Just a few series back at home, the Guardians walked off the Detroit Tigers three times in four games, with Bazzana helping deliver one of the victories in the 10th frame. He had actually been a pinch-hitter, entering in the sixth.

He finished with a 2-for-3 performance from the plate with a home run and three RBI.

In the last six games, which include series against Detroit, Baltimore and Minnesota, he is slashing .500/.609/.944 with two doubles and two homers.

And Bazzana's efforts aren't just falling into the void. Manager Stephen Vogt has seen the recent turnaround and just how impactful the 24-year-old has been.

“Yeah, I mean Bazz has been swinging the bat really well, good at bats," Vogt said. "When he gets on base… when we get guys on base, good things happen, and Bazz got it going for us every time out there. So, love where Bazz is at right now.”

(Via #Guardians audio) Stephen Vogt to reporters in Minnesota after another strong showing at the plate from Travis Bazzana tonight:



“Yeah, I mean Bazz has been swinging the bat really well, good at bats. When when he gets on base… when we get guys on base, good things happen,… — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) September 12, 2026

Looking to keep this hot streak going, the Guardians and Bazzana will return to the diamond on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 4:10 p.m. EST for game two of the weekend series in Minnesota.