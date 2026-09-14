Guardians Rookie Travis Bazzana Embracing Postseason Culture With Recent Statement

Travis Bazzana has been a culture changer ever since being drafted back in 2024.

The 24-year-old brings a high work ethic to the diamond and a mentality built on winning to the clubhouse, with his efforts as of late helping propel the team to victories.

On Sunday, Sept. 13, the Guardians took down the Minnesota Twins in a series finale, 9-2, with Bazzana putting up a 2-for-4 performance with three RBI and two runs scored. He also bashed a home run, stole a base and drew a walk.

That stat line is a perfect representation of the value he brings to the team.

He doesn't just do one thing well, he does multiple things. He consistently gets on base, hits with power and flies around the basepaths.

On the campaign, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft owns a 2.4 bWAR, a .249 batting average, a .344 on-base percentage and is slugging .395. He has also posted 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 54 RBI and 19 stolen bases.

Balancing his bat with his eye, he has struck out 97 times to 54 walks, a strong mark for a first-year player.

As long as he can continue to showcase reliability down the stretch of the regular season, especially as the Guardians take on a few pivotal opponents, the Guardians will be in a great spot come the postseason.

Fortunately, it seems that he isn't getting too caught up in the emotions or pressure this late in the year. He spoke to the media following Sunday's series win over the Twins, sharing that this is what baseball is all about.

"[This is] really exciting," he said. "It's what September baseball is all about, and to go into a home series against our division rivals with a chance to win a series and be ahead in the division is going to be the best part of the season to this point for sure.

"Super exciting."

While Bazzana didn't start the season on the major league roster, or get a chance to be in last year's memorable comeback for the top spot in the AL Central, he already understands what the Guardians' end-of-season mentality is built on: finishing strong.

The Guardians will kick off a three-game series against the White Sox from Progressive Field on Monday, Sept. 14, at 6:40 p.m. EST. The series will run from Monday through Wednesday.

And Bazzana will have a wide-open lane to keep his hot streak going.