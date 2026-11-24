When the 2026 season came to a close, it was obvious the Cleveland Guardians had acquired a good chunk of pieces to be a legitimate playoff-contending squad.

But now that the offseason is here, the front office needs to add a few more to finally finish the puzzle.

From the starting rotation to figuring out the future at first base, the Guardians have several questions to answer this offseason. Fortunately, though, there appears to be one position group that doesn't require any outside additions: catcher.

Here's Cleveland's likely group behind home plate in 2027:

Patrick Bailey's Spot is Secure

Oct 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians catcher Patrick Bailey (16) celebrates while he rounds the bases after a two-run home run by outfielder Petey Halpin (not pictured) against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning in game three of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the 2026 season began, Bailey wasn't even on the Guardians' radar, at least from the outside looking in.

But when the opportunity arose to acquire him from the San Francisco Giants, pairing him with veteran Austin Hedges, the front office bit.

Bailey would put together an up-and-down season at the plate for the Guardians, finally starting to turn things around in the back half of the year, but he always remained consistent behind the dish. With a full offseason to better acclimate himself to the pitching staff and settle into the organization more, he should be poised to be the No. 1 on the team next year, especially with Hedges expected to leave in free agency.

What makes Bailey so special is his ability to change the game with a single swing, something he did numerous times from August on. In the playoffs, he was incredibly reliable, recording nine total hits and two home runs for four RBI.

With Bailey being just 27 years old, there is plenty of time for his game to continue growing, all while helping bring some of the system's youngsters up with him.

Cooper Ingle Could Emerge

Jun 26, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Cooper Ingle (30) stands at the plate in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A chance to regain trust from the coaching staff and fanbase, Ingle is slated to get another opportunity at the big-league level in 2027.

Initially a mid-season call-up during the 2026 season, the timing didn't quite work out as Cleveland attempted to play him in the outfield due to Bailey and Hedges playing well. He would end up making seven appearances, recording 24 at-bats, where he would slash .095/.208/.095 with two hits, two RBI and three walks.

While he certainly wasn't given a fair shot, errors in the outfield proved to be too costly for the team, which contributed to his return to Triple-A.

If the Guardians can move him back to catcher, a position he has over 1,900 innings played and a fielding percentage of 98.8% in the minors, his career will be able to get right back on track. Not to mention, he also throws out runners pretty well, with a 22% caught-stealing rate across the last four seasons.

The Guardians need better bats behind home plate to complement Bailey. Ingle can be one of those guys.

Kody Huff Brings Defensive Flexibility

Columbus Clippers’s Kody Huff watches the ball during practice at Huntington Park on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Huff worked primarily as a catcher throughout his minor league career, he was able to take a big jump in versatility in 2026.

He finished the year playing catcher 46 times, third base 35 times and first base 28 times. He also served as a designated hitter 14 times. That type of defensive flexibility gives him more opportunities to get everyday playing time in 2027, especially if Bailey or Ingle are in the lineup and he is slid to another position.

But it isn't just his defense that makes him valuable.

At the plate, he added a slashing line of .264/.375/.513 for an OPS of .888 with the Clippers. He also flashed power with his bat, belting 23 doubles, six triples and 23 home runs for 81 RBI, all while staying balanced with his eye, drawing 69 walks to 97 strikeouts.

The Guardians have been searching for hitting behind home plate, and of the three potentially slated to be in the big leagues next year, Huff by far has the highest ceiling.