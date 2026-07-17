Guardians Could Pursue Dream Reunion With Francisco Lindor at MLB Trade Deadline

The Cleveland Guardians are quickly approaching the MLB trade deadline, and many wonder if there are moves to be made that can help this team compete for a championship this season.

With the first half of the 2026 MLB regular season in the books, and the Guardians tied for first place with the Chicago White Sox, the team will look to continue their winning ways with one of the easiest remaining schedules in the league.

Even with a much lighter schedule from now until the end of September, the Guardians could use a boost in their lineup. The trade deadline is the perfect place to address that, and one former Cleveland Guardian was recently rumored to be available via trade.

Mets have informed teams that everyone but Juan Soto, Nolan McLean, Carson Benge, AJ Ewing, and Christian Scott is available, per @chelsea_janes. pic.twitter.com/OcEqL7oSMi — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 16, 2026

Francisco Lindor, who has been with the New York Mets for six seasons now, hasn’t panned out with the team as he had likely hoped. Lindor signed a massive contract to join the Mets but hasn’t sniffed success outside of his own personal gains.

Cleveland seems to have found comfortability with Brayan Rocchio at shortstop, but if Lindor becomes a serious target for the Guardians, changes can be made. Here’s what a reunion in Cleveland with Lindor could look like at the trade deadline.

Lindor to Cleveland would change their infield but could be a worthwhile adjustment

Jul 7, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Tyler Tolbert (2) steals second base as New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) can not hold the ball on a tag during the fifth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Guardians could pull off a trade with the Mets for Lindor, it would certainly mean there is a need for change within their infield regarding current shortstop Brayan Rocchio and second baseman Travis Bazzana.

Rocchio is having a stellar season for the Guardians so far in 2026, batting a career best .276 with a .408 slugging percentage and a .750 OPS, both also career bests considering we are only halfway through the season.

Those are just offensive numbers; defensively he’s been as good as it gets as well. Bazzana has also been a breakout star for Cleveland in his rookie year, making the All-Star game in his first season. Insert Lindor into the lineup and both of them would have to be moved around the infield.

Lindor at shortstop only makes sense, but that would mean Rocchio would have to move over to second base, and Bazzana likely to try out the outfield or even see time at first base if the Guardians also trade Rhys Hoskins.

Some fans might not like an infield position switch for Rocchio, who’s really finding his groove at shortstop. The numbers certainly back up a hesitancy to actually do a move like this when you compare both Lindor and Rocchio’s numbers this season.

Please. Lindor has 14 fWAR over the last two seasons. Hes an MVP candidate. Lindor SS, Rocchio 2B. https://t.co/EczZKqjkaL — Zach (@PhenoMVP) July 17, 2026

What Lindor’s hitting could do for Cleveland’s offensive struggles

Having a bat like Lindor’s in the lineup would immediately boost their results and scoring, especially once Jose Ramirez returns to the lineup from his injury.

Lindor has always been a successful hitter in the MLB, averaging around 30 home runs a season while knocking in around 85 or more RBIs. He also has a career batting average of .272 with a .472 slugging percentage and a .813 OPS.

His offseason surgery has forced him to miss time this season, so he hasn’t had quite the full experience that he typically does halfway through the year. Even with his missed time, the Mets are a dysfunctional team. Lindor’s struggles can easily be linked to overall team struggles.

If Cleveland can go out and trade for Lindor, it would be a massive move toward winning the division for a second season in a row and competing for a championship. Even if they did have to move the infield around to accommodate, having Lindor, Rocchio, and Bazzana all still in the lineup would be lethal.