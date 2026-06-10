Guardians Management Credits Mental Growth for Brayan Rocchio's 2026 Breakout

Patience, consistency and incredible defense.

Those three traits have made up the start of the 2026 campaign for Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio. Following years of ups and downs, the 25-year-old has settled in and slowly become a rock for the Guardians.

Brayan Rocchio gets the @CLEGuardians out of a jam with an UNREAL double play 🤯 pic.twitter.com/63fODZSEPQ — MLB (@MLB) June 9, 2026

With future Hall of Fame third baseman José Ramírez leading the WAR department with a mark of 2.4, Rocchio doesn't sit too far behind. He currently has a 1.9, good enough for second on the team, showcasing his value. He also has the highest WRC+ on the team at 119.

When asked about what has been the biggest reason for growth, manager Stephen Vogt pointed to everything, but specifically honed in on the shortstop's growth on the mental side of the sport.

"It's a little bit of everything," Vogt began. "Brayan has had a lot of development over the past few years, at least since I have been here. Changing positions, being sent down, maybe not playing every day, to now working his way up to playing every day. I think he is starting to really starting to understand who he is as a player. We see that he still has struggles from time to time, but he is snapping out of it faster.

"... As you mature in the big leagues, you learn how to let go of tough moments quicker... Just his growth over the last 2.5 years has been tremendous."

Brayan Rocchio is a top-10 MLB shortstop. Argue with a wall.



Rocchio's 2026 MLB rankings out of 23 qualified SS:



- AVG: 5th

- OBP: 3rd

- WAR: 7th

- OFF: 7th (batting + base running)

- DEF: 9th (fielding + position adj.)

- K%: 1st (lowest)

- BB%: 5th (highest)

- wRC+: 8th pic.twitter.com/AHz7XiGa0N — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) June 10, 2026

Like Vogt said, the path to get to this point in his career hasn't been straightforward and easy. Rocchio had to earn his playing time, fight out countless other prospects for time at the big league level and even adapt to new positions.

But through it all, he has welcomed the challenges.

Heading into the middle of June, Rocchio is on pace to set career bests in a number of statistics, including batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS. If he can keep this up, Cleveland may have found their next cornerstone in the infield.

Such growth can't come without the rocks in place for these athletes to stand on, though, as Vogt went on to credit the staff down in Triple-A Columbus for their work on project prospects.

"A lot of the credit goes to our Triple-A staff, Andy Tracy and his leadership in Triple-A helps those guys really regroup and rebound from that [being sent down or struggling]," he said. "But, our coaching staff, I can't say enough about the hard work they put in every single day, the care that they have for our players.

"I mean, they're here from 10:00 a.m. until midnight, and they're working countless hours a day, every day, just to dive in to help our guys get better and to help them grow and I'm super thankful for that."

The Guardians may be slipping right now, having lost the last three games straight, but when called upon, Rocchio has answered the call.

"Just kind of mind blowing" - Cade Smith



"Phenomenal, as always, he does it every game" - Gavin Williams



"He's an elite defender that can play anywhere" - Stephen Vogt



The #Guardians raved about Brayan Rocchio's defense vs. the Yankees tonight #GuardsBall @WEWS https://t.co/g08XatSmBd pic.twitter.com/Y7YEMnu2Af — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) June 9, 2026

He has helped pull the team out of the mud in a strugglesome inning, making miraculous plays from shortstop, or getting on base to attempt a rally offensively.

With hopes of getting back on track and securing a win before the Detroit Tigers come into town, the Guardians will take on the New York Yankees on Wednesday, June 10, for a series finale showdown. First pitch between the two sides is set for 1:40 p.m. EST.