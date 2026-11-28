The Cleveland Guardians may have stayed quiet through the first couple of weeks of the offseason, but after getting a feel for the market, they bit.

In the weekdays leading up to Thanksgiving, the Guardians went out and made four signings, two of which added players directly to the major league roster and two others that increased the organization's depth in the minor league system.

Of the bunch, the two signings to the big leagues stood out by a landslide, as the front office locked down starting pitchers Kris Bubic and Foster Griffin for the 2027 campaign. Bubic's deal is $17.5 million for one year, while Griffin's nets $16 million a season over three years.

That type of investment in the starting rotation shows the front office believes in what they have built, as Bubic and Griffin will now slide into a group that already has Parker Messick, Gavin Williams, Tanner Bibee and even Joey Cantillo.

Where everyone ends up shaking out has yet to be seen, but that group looks like it could compete with some of the league's best pitching staffs.

Speculation has arisen over the past few weeks about whether teams are making moves right now because the front offices fear a potential lockout could affect the market in a big way. However, while that may be true for some organizations, The Athletic MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal believes that the Guardians (and Colorado Rockies) are doing it because they believe that they can play competitive baseball in 2027.

"As small-market teams like the Cleveland Guardians and Colorado Rockies spend, it's easy to jump to conclusions and assume they're preparing for a salary floor," Rosenthal writes. "Except for both clubs, the potential for some type of floor in the next collective bargaining agreement was not their primary motivation, if it was a motivation at all. The Guardians and Rockies both splurged on starting pitching for the most fundamental of reasons: They want to improve. And, for entirely different reasons, they had the payroll flexibility to do so.

"The Guardians won the American League Central last season and hosted six playoff games while incorporating young, inexpensive players such as right fielder Chase DeLauter, second baseman Travis Bazzana and shortstop Brayan Rocchio. After making several additions at the trade deadline, they still finished with the game's second-lowest payroll. By the Guardians' standards, it was a good year financially. And Chris Antonetti, the team's president of baseball operations, frequently has said ownership puts any revenue the team generates back into baseball operations."

The Moves Match Up To Rosenthal's Report

Sep 23, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kris Bubic (40) delivers against the San Diego Padres in the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Guardians' moves were announced and time was able to be taken to think about what the organization was doing, it was clear that the front office was trying to be direct and poised with their approach. Instead of lashing out and making signings left and right, they waited for the market to settle a bit and land some quality contracts.

Bubic's average annual value (AAV) brings him to the same level as Dustin May, who drew a lot of interest, including from the Guardians, before he signed with the Chicago White Sox. Both Bubic and May's AAVs are lower than those of the Chicago Cubs' Trevor Rogers and the Baltimore Orioles' Freddy Peralta, which makes sense for where both of those two's careers are at.

Griffin's, on the other hand, is lower than Bubic's but is spread across two extra years. His AAV sees him sit around the same contractual value as David Peterson, who netted a two-year, $32 million deal with the Colorado Rockies.

While both Bubic and Griffin have a lot to prove in the consistency department, the two signings show that Cleveland is ready to keep building a World Series-contending squad, all while keeping the group that led the team to an American League Championship Series relatively untouched.

If both Bubic and Griffin can put together strong 2027 seasons, the Guardians can easily run things back in the American League Central and put together a deep run in the postseason.

For now, though, all eyes are on how things will go behind the scenes with MLB and the MLBPA, to even see if the Guardians will be able to display this rotation in the 2027 season.