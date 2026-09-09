Guardians' Offense Comes Alive in 9-5 Win Over Orioles on the Road

Even with Tanner Bibee not having his best stuff, the Cleveland Guardians found a way to win.

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Guardians took on the Baltimore Orioles from Camden Yards, defeating the home side 9-5. With an early offensive explosion that saw six runs cross home plate in the first three innings, the stage was set for a comfortable victory for the navy blue and red.

But when Bibee started to slide in the fourth inning, he wasn't able to recover.

Cleveland's highest-paid arm allowed one run in the fourth and four runs in the fifth, bringing the Orioles within a run of tying up the game. He would ultimately be pulled by the coaching staff after 4.1 innings of work, with the team turning to the bullpen and reliever Tim Herrin to keep the game intact.

"I feel like them kind of picking me up after making those mistakes, and the bullpen picking me up too, were two huge things about winning this game," Bibee said post-game when reflecting on his teammates' ability to keep the game in hand. "So both those units. I mean, unbelievable today.”

Bibee bowed out with six hits, one walk, one home run, six runs and six earned runs allowed, all while striking out just one.

His season ERA has now grown to 4.22, which is the highest mark among the current active rotation.

Sep 8, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee (28) delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Orioles Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It looked like they [the Orioles] made a little adjustment off of him," Vogt said of Bibee's tough night. "It looked like, you know, they were trying to get on the fastball the first time through, and then it looked like they all did a really good job of kind of moving their sights back and waiting for off-speed. And he made some mistakes, and they hammered him.

"But you know Tanner, I mean, he was cruising through those first four, and you know, credit to them for making an adjustment.”

Cleveland's offense was there to help Bibee, though, as the team's bats combined for 12 hits and five walks drawn, helping put nine runs on the board. Travis Bazzana and Brayan Rocchio, two of the team's hottest players as of late, continued dominating as they combined for three hits and five RBI.

When speaking on Rocchio's ability to help the Guardians pull away late, who smacked a two-run single in the top of the seventh, Vogt was complimentary of the youngster.

“That was an unbelievable at-bat," he said. "You know that guy's throwing hard with good stuff, and he laid off some really close pitches and fought off some tough ones to get the one in the middle at the last pitch. I mean, that's textbook two-strike hitting and a textbook deep at-bat.

"That was a huge two run single for us and just to extend the lead right there.”

He went on to say Bazzana's early contributions also helped the team get going as the game was getting underway.

“Yeah I mean we've talked about Travis all year, right? There's going to be ups and downs," he said. "There's going to be great stretches. There's going to be some not so great stretches. But he's remained the same throughout, and I really like the way he's attacking his plate appearances right now, and he's playing some good defense too. And Travis is really picking us up right now.”

(Via #Guardians audio) Stephen Vogt to reporters in Baltimore on Travis Bazzana’s continued success and mental toughness as of late:



“Yeah I mean we've talked about Travis all year, right? There's going to be ups and downs. There's going to be great stretches. There's going to… — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) September 9, 2026

The Guardians will look to keep this hot-streak going on Wednesday, Sept. 9, as the two sides will play in the series finale set for 6:35 p.m EST.