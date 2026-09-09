Former No. 1 Overall Pick Silencing Doubters With Late-Season Surge

Just a few weeks back, people were calling Travis Bazzana a bust.

And as always, when the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft gets a bit of criticism, justified or not, he bounces back.

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, the 24-year-old responded to the doubters with a three-run blast against the Baltimore Orioles, helping give the Cleveland Guardians an early lead on the road. It would be his second home run in the last seven days, all while he has slugged nearly .900 during that span.

Back during Cleveland's four-game home series against the Detroit Tigers this past weekend, manager Stepegen Vogt had shared that Bazzana's struggles were something that was fueling him to become a better player.

And now, he's reaping the rewards.

“Travis wants to help us win," Vogt said on Thursday, Sept. 3. "Travis is a winner, and you know when you're going through your 1st season and you want to perform perfectly and you want to be great for your teammates and you go through a stretch where it's been a little bit tough, you're going to wear it.”

“Travis wants to help us win. Travis is a winner, and you know when you're going through your 1st season and you want to perform perfectly and you want to be great for your teammates and you go through a stretch where it's been a little bit tough, you're going to wear it.”



(Via… pic.twitter.com/8kCc9IkXEe — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) September 3, 2026

Across the last seven outings, which include both the series against Baltimore and Detroit, the youngster has smacked seven hits, belted two home runs and drawn two walks, giving him a strong slash line of .412/.500/.822.

When that window of time is drawn out to the last 15 games, he's batting just .340 with only six more RBI and nine more knocks. If that's stretched out to 30 games, Cleveland's second baseman of the future has a measly 18 more hits and a batting average of just .250.

Bazzana hasn't just played bad for the last few weeks, he's been one of the Guardians' worst bats.

But again, he has done a complete 180-degree turn and put the Guardians' coaching staff in a position to play him every night.

Sep 4, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Travis Bazzana (right) celebrates his game-winning single in the tenth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We've talked about Travis a lot this year," Vogt said. "He came here with expectations both for himself and from the outside, and he's been great. But again, when you want to help your team win, you're gonna show it.

"We know Travis is a really good player. He's gonna bounce out of it."

As long as this isn't just a spell of good luck from the plate for the Aussie, the Guardians are going to be in a great spot to finish the 2026 regular season on a hot note.

And they need to.

With the Chicago White Sox continuing to hold on to the top spot in the American League Central, each game is going to have an impact on who takes home the crown. If Cleveland drops a few, they'll have to hope for a Wild Card spot.

But if Bazzana can continue to play this way, all while Jo Adell and others continue to ride their hot bats as well, there's a chance that another comeback could become a reality for Cleveland.