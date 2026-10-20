Guardians’ Offensive Struggles Exposed in Season-Ending ALCS Game 6 Loss

The Cleveland Guardians put together a valiant effort, finishing as one of the final three teams still playing in October.

But in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series, the struggles that plagued the Guardians throughout the season ultimately caught up with them, bringing their postseason run to an end.

While the season ended in a way we didn’t want, what an incredible ride.



We are incredibly proud to have been part of this journey and to have watched the @CleGuardians fight their way to the final three teams standing in baseball.



Thank you, Cleveland, for listening. pic.twitter.com/JonZHZNyll — Newsradio WTAM 1100 (@wtam1100) October 20, 2026

On Monday, Oct. 19, from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., the Guardians lost Game 6, 7-3, to the Rays. The series officially ended 4-2 in favor of Tampa Bay, as they will advance to the World Series to take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

As a team, Cleveland's offense was incredibly mediocre, combining for seven hits and five walks to score three runs.

For the fifth straight game, the Guardians scored three runs or less.

A Storyline That Has Followed Them All Season

It feels like all year long, people were screaming from the rooftops that the Guardians' offense needed a boost.

The hits have just been too infrequent; the walks were minimal and the home runs came in flurries. When Cleveland finally seemed to get in a groove, it was nearly always too late in a game, when things were practically already put to bed.

And Game 6 was another perfect example of just that.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Cleveland rallied to score two runs, with Chase DeLauter, Nathaniel Lowe, Travis Bazzana, Patrick Bailey and Angel Martinez all getting on base. With the bases loaded and two outs, Brayan Rocchio would unfortunately put the potential comeback to rest with a three-pitch strikeout.

Oct 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Chase DeLauter (24) hits a double against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning in game six of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And again, the Guardians came up short in a big-time spot.

Holes Attempted To Be Plugged

But the Guardians tried to address these issues. It wasn't like they went quiet into the night.

At the trade deadline, the front office went out and traded for first baseman Nathaniel Lowe and outfielder Jo Adell. Both were expected to bring some experience and power to the Guardians' lineup. Unfortunately, neither did it consistently enough to guide this team to the grandest stage of them all.

Together, they combined for 17 hits across 78 at-bats in the postseason, averaging out to a .217 batting average with six extra-base hits.

Cleveland's going to have to figure out what comes next for the two, though, as Lowe becomes a free agent this offseason and Adell is arbitration-eligible.

A front office that is notorious for not paying players often will enter an offseason filled with question marks, not just for the team but for the league at large.

What Comes Next?

The disappointment of falling short in the ALCS is certainly going to sting, especially for a team that has routinely ended up in the postseason, but just can't seem to get over the hump and into the World Series.

This is the 8th time #Indians/#Guardians lose 3 straight to be bounced from a playoff series:



2026 ALCS up 2-1, lose 4-2 to #Rays

2018 ALDS swept 3-0 by #Astros

2017 ALDS up 2-0, lose 3-2 to #Yankees

2016 World Series up 3-1, lose 4-3 to #Cubs

2007 ALCS up 3-1, lose 4-3 to… — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 20, 2026

Still, Cleveland has reasons to believe that 2026 set the foundation for future success.

As long as the offense can be addressed a bit and a more reliable arm or two can be added to the bullpen, the team will have a chance to go right back to this spot next year.

The emergence of young talent like Parker Messick, Bazzana and DeLauter, combined with the experience that others like Rocchio and Gavin Williams gained by going deep in the postseason, gives the organization pieces to build around.

The Guardians competed against some of the AL's best.

Now, the front office has to turn the promise that was 2026 into a championship in the next few seasons.