Guardians Need a Drastic Offensive Shift to Survive White Sox

The Cleveland Guardians have their backs against the wall in the ALDS and face elimination heading into a decisive Game 3 vs. the Chicago White Sox.

After putting up disappointing offensive performances in both Game 1 and Game 2, the Guardians must reevaluate their approach at the plate for Wednesday afternoon's showdown.

Only tallying seven total hits through two games is unacceptable and surely won’t position them for any postseason success. If Cleveland wants a chance to climb back into this series, their discipline at the plate needs to improve right now.

There’s no room for error and certainly no time to experiment with their lineup. A drastic offensive shift is needed in Game 3 to even discuss a Game 4. Here’s how the Guardians can make that happen:

Tense batters won’t result in extra base hits, or hits in general

Oct 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan (38) singles against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s not an issue with the lineup that Cleveland continues to put on the field, it’s the fact that they’re playing somewhat scared. If their batters are tense at the plate, they’re going to over anticipate pitches and be late on their swings.

That’s one of the main reasons the Guardians have been striking out at the plate so much. It seems like their batters are looking for the perfect pitch to jump on, but Chicago’s pitching staff is far too familiar with their offense after their meetings during the regular season.

They know what pitches to throw to certain batters, and of course, the players knowing they need some sort of offensive production, they’re waiting for pitches that aren’t coming.

There’s no sense in playing like that, especially down in the series. The momentum has fully swung in favor of the White Sox, but with a better outing at the plate in Game 3, it could build their confidence back up.

The whole idea of taking chances at the trade deadline was to improve their offense down the stretch of the regular season, and the only player producing from that group is Nathaniel Lowe. Even then, his production is still down. Jo Adell needs to be better, as he’s one of their newfound leaders.

It’s troubling knowing how difficult of a season Jose Ramirez has had, and his history of postseason struggles continue when he’s needed most. If moving Ramirez to a different spot in the lineup might help, it’s worth a shot.

Having him as your second batter and being an automatic out is just not the way they should be operating. He needs to be used as an offensive catalyst somewhere deeper in the batting order to drive in runners. That’s always been his bread and butter.

Cleveland will have one final shot at staying alive in this ALDS against the White Sox. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. EST. from Rate Field on the southside of Chicago.