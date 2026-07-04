Guardians Rookie Tosses Solid Showing in First Big-League Appearance Since May

A rain delay threw a wrench into the Cleveland Guardians' matchup against the Chicago White Sox

But when the weather cleared and play resumed, solid pitching and a comeback mentality fueled the team to a walk-off winner.

On Friday, July 3, the Guardians were able to extend their winning streak to three games, taking down the White Sox 4-3 in extra innings. While the main headline-grabber was rookie outfielder Kahlil Watson, who delivered the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the 10th, it was another rookie, Franco Aleman, who set the stage for Cleveland's comeback.

A combination of:



Franco Aleman

Hunter Gaddis

Colin Holdeman

Cade Smith

Erik Sabrowski



Went 5.1 innings, allowing just one hit, no walks and no runs, striking out five batters. That’s incredible. #Guardians win in extras thanks to them. #GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) July 4, 2026

"We're happy that Franco's back," manager Stephen Vogt said after Aleman received his call-up Friday afternoon. "He's been throwing the ball really well in Columbus. He threw the ball well when he was here. He's going to help us.”

In the fifth inning, the Guardians were smacked with a nearly two-hour rain delay, with starting pitcher Gavin Williams having been removed from the contest. He would exit with 4.2 innings pitched, and five hits and three earned runs allowed.

Unfortunately for him, the three runs allowed came off a home run moments before the game was put into a delay.

But when returning back to the diamond, the Guardians needed someone to come out and put the game back in Cleveland's hands.

The coaching staff turned to Aleman, who would go out and pitch the rest of the fifth inning and through the sixth, allowing no hits, walks or runs, striking out one batter. He did it all in an efficient manner as well, throwing a measly 14 pitches.

Aleman’s line in his return to the major league level:



1.1 IP

14 Pitches, 10 Strikes

0 Hits Allowed

0 Runs Allowed

0 Walks Allowed

1 Strikeout#GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) July 4, 2026

He set the groundwork for the Guardians' comeback, where the offense would go out and score two runs in the seventh inning to tie up the outing. Watson would go on to deliver the go-ahead, game-winning knock in the bottom of the 10th to secure the win.

Alongside Aleman, relievers Colin Holderman, Hunter Gaddis, Cade Smith and Erik Sabrowski would enter Friday's game and keep the White Sox off the board.

Seeing Vogt and the staff trust Aleman, who had been promoted with the optioning of prospect Daniel Espino, showed that they weren't just going to keep Aleman on the pine until he was drastically needed, but rather give him a chance to write his story.

Across 27 appearances down in Triple-A Columbus this season, Aleman has posted a 0.32 ERA with 43 strikeouts and just seven walks allowed. If he can even somewhat replicate such numbers at the big-league level, he will be able to give Cleveland a more efficient bullpen as they approach a critical few series.

While Espino is expected to be back up to the big leagues in due time, establishing Aleman in the middle of a must-win series is important not just for team confidence but for his as well.

Looking to keep the current momentum they have established going, the Guardians return to the diamond at 7:10 p.m. EST on July 4th for the third of four games this weekend.