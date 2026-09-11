Guardians Prospect Pitcher Andrew Walters Receives Unfortunate Injury News

Andrew Walters can't catch a break.

And unfortunately, his road to recovery looks like it is going to be long.

On Thursday, Sept. 10, the Cleveland Guardians announced that Walters was set to miss a good bit of the 2027 campaign after undergoing right UCL repair surgery with an internal brace. The surgery was completed earlier in the week in Arlington, Texas, with Dr. Keith Meister performing the procedure.

"Yesterday, RHP Andrew Walters underwent a right elbow ulnar collateral ligament repair with an internal brace performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, TX," the Guardians' official press release read. "Return-to-play timeframes following ulnar collateral ligament repairs in pitchers are 10 to 12 months."

Such a lengthy time period is tough to swallow, especially considering Walters has missed much of the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Across the last two seasons in Triple-A and MLB, Walters has only played in 28 games and 25.2 total innings. In 2025, he earned a promotion to the big leagues after posting a 1.50 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with the Clippers.

He had missed much of the early months of that season after dealing with right shoulder stiffness.

And after rehabbing to return to the mound, he would end up tearing his right lat and being ruled out for the season.

Oct 9, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Andrew Walters (63) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning in game three of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While Walters has been off the diamond for much of his career, the 25-year-old owns a 1.80 ERA in the majors, a 3.01 ERA in the minors and a remarkable 1.41 ERA in college. When healthy, he's a big help to any team's bullpen.

His two-pitch mix of a four-seam fastball and slider keeps opposing teams on their heels, especially considering his fastball is averaging roughly 96 mph. His slider, which comes in at 86.8 mph, allowed a .000 batting average against and owned a 27.3% strikeout rate back in 2024.

With the Guardians making a push for the top spot in the American League Central standings as the 2026 season comes to a close, he could have played a crucial role in helping the bullpen finish the year on a high note.

Back in 2024, in the campaign in which he made his MLB debut, he ended up proving himself enough to make the postseason roster. He would appear in both the ALDS and ALCS.

Now, though, just a few years removed from one of the best years of his baseball career, he is preparing to make another journey through rehab to get healthy.