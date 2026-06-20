3 Guardians Prospects Poised for a Call-Up to the Major Leagues

The Cleveland Guardians' front office has been more active this season than they have been in years past.

While they haven't necessarily gone out and made many external moves, something that often draws the eyes of fanbases, they have trusted the homegrown talent in the farm system and promoted countless prospects.

Already in the 2026 campaign, the major league roster has seen highly-touted youngsters Daniel Espino and Travis Bazzana, while others such as Juan Brito and Will Dion have been given opportunities to show baseball what they have to offer.

With a few big-time injuries smacking the major league roster in the face in recent weeks, here are three prospects who are next in line to see major league action this season:

1. Cooper Ingle - Catcher/Outfielder/Designated Hitter (Triple-A)

It feels like it is only a matter of time until Ingle is sporting the navy blue and red at Progressive Field.

The 24-year-old lefty bat has been dominant down in Columbus this season, holding a slashing line of .304/.436/.590 for an OPS of 1.026. Blasting three home runs and going 4-for-4 from the plate in his most recent appearance for the Clippers, he has put himself right on the path to get a big league promotion.

Ranked as the No. 3 prospect in Cleveland's system, Ingle can play left field, catcher and slot into the designated hitter spot, making him a pretty flexible addition to the major league roster.

Already down Angél Martínez and Chase DeLauter, the Guardians are searching for a strong bat to help the outfield out. Ingle has shown he has what it takes; it is now just up to the front office to give him a chance.

2. Franco Aleman - Right-Handed Relief Pitcher (Triple-A)

Of the prospects spending time in Columbus, it is hard to argue that any deserve a promotion more than Aleman.

Across 22 games and 15 games finished, including seven saves, Aleman has dominated at the Triple-A level. He has an eye-popping 0.41 ERA and 0.682 WHIP, showing command of the strike zone while limiting both runners getting on base and those crossing home plate.

He has only allowed eight hits, seven walks, two runs and one earned run this year, which gives more weight to the fact that his game can translate across levels. He isn't just a one-trick pony, but rather a unicorn that seemingly controls the game every time he steps foot on the mound.

With so many inconsistencies in Cleveland's bullpen this season, including rough outings from right-handed pitcher Matt Festa, it is shocking that Aleman hasn't been given a chance to solidify a role in the big leagues.

He should be playing at Progressive Field within the next few series.

3. Andrew Walters - Right-Handed Relief Pitcher (Triple-A)

It took quite a bit of time, but Walters was finally able to hit the diamond and get some baseball action under his belt in late May.

Pitching in 14 games and 12.1 innings, he has thrown a 7.30 ERA with a 2-1 overall record. His numbers don't pop off the sheet in a positive way, but he has been touching the strike zone up a good bit. Like guys at the big league level, he just has to start avoiding the home run shot a bit.

However, there is some grace given to Walters.

Back on Sunday, May 17, the Guardians announced that Walters was activated off the 15-day IL, following a lengthy stint of injury. He had suffered an injury back in 2025, requiring lat surgery, and then ended up getting sick. With everything considered, it is no wonder that it has taken him a bit of time to find comfort this season.

When activated, major league manager Stephen Vogt shared that he believed Walters would be helping them out in no time.

"Yeah, it's great to see, you know, you never want guys on the injured list," Vogt began. "And so for Andrew to be activated, it's a good thing. That means he's ready to pitch, and so we know Andrew's going to help us a ton when it's his turn. But with the illness, we need to get him pitching more and get built back up and be ready to do back-to-backs and one-pluses and things of that nature."

If he can keep throwing longer into outings and bringing some of those concerning numbers back down to earth, he should end up appearing in the majors by the end of the season.