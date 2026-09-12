Angel Martinez Pushes Guardians Past Twins in Series Opener, Offense Responds Late

When the Cleveland Guardians travelled to Minnesota to begin a three-game series on Friday night, the offense wasn't necessarily a concern.

Yes, it had been inconsistent for much of the 2026 campaign, but over the course of the last few series, it had begun to trend in the right direction.

However, against the Twins, the bats yet again went quiet... at least early in the game.

On Friday, Sept. 11, the Guardians and Twins opened up a series with a 5-2 come-from-behind victory. All of the Guardians' runs came from the seventh inning on, as outfielder Angel Martinez was the guy to light the spark.

Big win on the road for the #Guardians tonight.



Rallying to beat the Twins 5-2!#GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) September 12, 2026

With the Guardians trailing 1-0, Martinez smashed a two-run home run, sending Travis Bazzana across home plate to give the team a one-run advantage.

"It feels good. It feels good, you know," Martinez said post-game. "Coming into that at-bat, I feel like the last few days I have been on it [the ball], but just missing it. [The] big leagues [are] hard, so I tried to keep my mind in the moment."

Martinez now has 19 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs this season, all while posting a slash line of .248/.286/.444 for an OPS of .730.

While the Twins would come out and respond the following frame, tying the game up in the bottom of the seventh, the Guardians finished the job in the ninth.

Sep 11, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio (4) hits a two-run double against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A combination of Travis Bazzana, Angel Martinz and Angel Genao all got the offense moving before Bazzana scored on a wild pitch and Brayan Rocchio doubled to deep center field. Both of those incidents led to the Guardians pulling themselves ahead 5-2.

It was a sigh of relief to see the offense turn things around late, especially after starting pitcher Parker Messick tossed 5.1 innings of three-hit ball.

He also gave up just a single run, all while striking out five batters.

Final line for Parker Messick in Minnesota:



5.1IP, 3H, 1ER, 2BB, 5K’s on 95 pitches#Guardians x #GuardsBall x @WEWS — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) September 12, 2026

“Parker was great again," manager Stephen Vogt said when reflecting on the rookie's performance. "Just continues to to do what he does. They did a great job with him. They got his pitch count up. They made him really work. But you know, outside of the one inning, really didn't get a whole lot going on.

"I mean, he was he was phenomenal and gave us a chance to win.”

With hopes of keeping their Friday night momentum going, the Guardians will be right back in action on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 4:10 p.m. EST against the Twins.

The Guardians will have a chance to take the series and roll into an important homestand against the Chicago White Sox with plenty of confidence.