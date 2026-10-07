Guardians Turn to Surprise Arm for Pivotal ALDS Game 3

The Cleveland Guardians won't turn to Tanner Bibee for Game 3 of the 2026 ALDS.

Instead, the coaching staff is giving the first inning of the outing to rookie Daniel Espino, who has formed a new role on the team as the opener.

Espino has started three games this season for the Guardians, giving up two hits, three runs, one home run and three walks. He also tacked on five strikeouts.

"Of course, and I was wishing to just to throw a baseball, you know," Espino said. "And I am now starting in Game 3...I'm just excited, stoked about the opportunity that I have to set the tone as the opener, and just go out there and have fun."

This season, the 25-year-old from Panema has posted a 4.11 ERA across 15.1 innings of work, tacking on a 1.239 WHIP and 25 total strikeouts along the way. Being so young, Espino has suffered plenty of bumps in the road as he has continued to develop, but he has shown the ability to adjust and learn from such moments.

"You bet on the person in times like this, and obviously we've seen his stuff," manager Stephen Vogt said when asked about the decision to put Espino on the mound in the first. "But what Daniel's been through, there's nothing that's going to rattle him or shake him, and we are really excited for Daniel to be getting the ball tomorrow."

Sep 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Daniel Espino (41) follows through on a pitch in the first inning against the Athletics at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Turning to him in Game 3 shows tremendous trust from the coaching staff, especially considering a Guardians loss means the season comes to a close.

"We can't sugarcoat that we're in the position that we are right now, Espino said. "But if we had been ahead in the series, it would be the same situation for me personally, going out there and doing my job.”

After Espino gets his chance to work, Vogt did not confirm who would follow.

There's a chance that Tanner Bibee, who was the so-called Ace heading into the year, could get action out of the bullpen, but more than likely it will be Joey Cantillo, who has been electric in such a role.

Across three outings of work out of the bullpen, Cantillo pitched 15 scoreless innings, allowing a measly four hits and four walks. He also added 17 strikeouts.

Alongside Cantillo and Bibee, lefty Foster Griffin, who was a trade deadline acquisition, could end up getting a chance to play in relief following Espino.

Sep 7, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Joey Cantillo (54) prepares to be pulled by manager Stephen Vogt (12) in the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All three present unique situations for Cleveland, with each of them bringing different tactics and skill sets to the mound.

"We feel like we've got a couple, like three, very good length options, along with our very good bullpen, that's been great all year," Vogt said. "So again, we don't know what we're going to do after Daniel.

"We'll have to let the game play out."

However, as Vogt implied, a decision won't be made until Espino does his job to begin the game, hopefully putting the Guardians in a good position to try and take Game 3 and begin an improbable comeback.

The Guardians and White Sox collide from Rate Field at 4:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Oct. 7, with the season on the line.