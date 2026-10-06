What Guardians Manager Had To Say Following Disappointing Game 2 Loss in ALDS

With franchise legend Len Barker throwing out the first pitch and Browns star defensive end Jared Verse bringing out the game ball, the Cleveland Guardians set the stage for a memorable night.

#Guardians legend Len Barker throws the first pitch, followed by #DawgPound defensive end Jared Verse delivering the game ball.



Game 2 coming right up!#StandGuard pic.twitter.com/0m2BN1nwhv — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) October 5, 2026

But after losing Saturday 3-0 to the Chicago White Sox, they couldn't get out of their own way yet again in Game 2 of the American League Division Series.

Falling down in the series 2-0, the Guardians couldn't capitalize on a quick start. The offense kept going cold in different innings, all while the bullpen, after a remarkable start from Gavin Williams, collapsed.

The final favored the White Sox 4-3.

Oct 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (46) reaches on a two-run throwing error by Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb (not pictured) during the first inning in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Backs against the wall, this is where this team thrives," manager Stephen Vogt said postgame. "You don't want to be in this position; I'm not going to sugarcoat it. We've backed ourselves into a corner, we know that.

"But if there's anything I know about this group of guys is that we love challenges like this."

The Guardians got their offense going in the first, with Steven Kwan singling to left field to start the bottom of the frame. He was then followed by walks from José Ramírez and Jo Adell, loading the bases with just a single out.

Nathaniel Lowe stepped up to the plate before punching a dribbler to the pitcher. Unfortunately for the White Sox, Sean Newcomb threw it nearly into the stands, attempting to get Lowe out at first. Such an error would end up scoring two runs.

Newcomb was relieving Anthony Kay, who was pulled after just 0.1 innings of work.

And the White Sox give up TWO on a chopper to the pitcher.



Would have been an out at first and a run scored... instead, an errant throw to first results in no outs and two runs scored.



2-0 in the bottom of the first.#StandGuard — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) October 5, 2026

After that, though, the Guardians went cold.

They wouldn't end up scoring again until the bottom of the eighth, when Jo Adell tripled to deep center field.

White Sox pitcher Sean Burke worked through 5.1 innings, striking out six and allowing just one hit, one walk and one earned run. He dominated the Guardians' offense before Grant Taylor entered to earn a save, allowing one hit and recording nothing else across 1.1 innings.

Speaking on Burke, Vogt was complimentary.

"I thought more of the same [as yesterday]," he said. "They pitched the ball well. Tip your cap to Burke; what an unbelievable performance for him. We had our opportunities; we just weren't able to get anything going...

"I thought we could have taken some better at-bats at times to get things going. Just one of those nights."

But what made the loss so much more difficult to swallow than any normal day, was the fact that Williams, Cleveland's starter, had such a strong start to the game.

Williams finished the night with 5.0 innings of work, striking out 11 and allowing just four hits, three walks and two runs. He became the first Guardians pitcher to record 10+ strikeouts in a postseason game since 2001.

"Gavin was outstanding," he said. "That's elite stuff in a big-time moment. We couldn't have asked anything more from Gavin other than maybe a few more pitches."

Oct 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams (32) is relieved in the sixth inning of game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether or not the Guardians want to beat themselves up over such a poor performance, they don't have time to hang their heads.

The series isn't over yet, and with a chance to complete a reverse sweep, they have to flush yet another loss and look ahead.

"We're going to embrace it," Vogt said. "We're not going to sulk, we're not going to feel sorry for ourselves. We're going to come ready to play on Wednesday. We know what's ahead of us, we got to go win three in a row, but that starts with one at a time on Wednesday."

#Guardians manager Stephen Vogt on the team's mindset heading to Chicago and facing elimination:



"Backs against the wall, this is where this team thrives. You don't want to be in this position; I'm not going to sugarcoat it. We've backed ourselves into a corner, we know that.… pic.twitter.com/6aA8h30yqI — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 6, 2026

The Guardians and White Sox meet back up at 4:00 p.m. EST from Rate Field in Chicago at 4:00 p.m. EST.

And for the first time in many of the Guardians' young players' careers, the season is on the line.