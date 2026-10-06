The Cleveland Guardians had a total of three hits in Saturday's Game 1 defeat against the Chicago White Sox. The lineup managed to make it four hits Monday night in an incredibly frustrating 4-3 loss falling into an 0-2 hole in the ALDS.

The good news in Game 2 was that the offense managed to at least put runs on the board. The problem was that the scoring was sporadic and one run was even gifted thanks to an error.

It was not until Jo Adell's triple in the bottom of the eighth that the offense actually looked like a Major League group.

The Guardians are now facing elimination, needing to win three straight to keep the season alive and advance to the ALCS. Here are three takeaways from the loss, with plenty of fans wondering what happened to the team that had such a great month of September.

1. Gavin Williams looks like a true ace

We will start with a major positive from the loss. Gavin Williams struck out 11 White Sox batters in only five innings of work, allowing two runs on four hits. He also had five strikeouts in a row, becoming the first Cleveland pitcher to do that in a postseason game, per MLB Network.

Gavin Williams is the first Cleveland pitcher ever to strike out five straight batters in a #Postseason game! 🔥



(via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/dPZAyDAT4c — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 5, 2026

Williams was routinely throwing fastballs over 100 miles per hour and did enough to help put his team in a position to win the game. The offense, however, did not do him any favors.

2. Guardians lineup has gone ice cold

Batters 5-through-9 in the lineup combined for a total of zero hits, though Nathaniel Lowe did put a ball in play that scored two runs. Jose Ramirez went hitless as well. He looks lost at the plate and nowhere near his expected level of production. Is he playing through serious pain? If so, he may need a new spot in the lineup.

Ramirez, Angel Martinez, and past postseason hero Brayan Rocchio have all yet to get a hit through two games. Only getting one hit from leadoff hitter Steven Kwan is not helping the cause either.

This team looks completely different from the one fans watched the entire month of September. There is a constant sense of nervousness from the crowd when the team is batting, mirroring the atmosphere of a little league game where any hit is a surprise. Adell's blast to left felt like a shock as opposed to something that was expected to happen.

3. Is extra rest to blame?

Winning the division and earning a first-round bye should be a positive. However, the time off may have doomed this young Guardians team.

The White Sox, meanwhile, took down the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round and got to head into Cleveland in a celebratory and motivated mood.

Playoff baseball is always unpredictable, and it's not a complete given that the Guardians are struggling because of the extra rest. Yet fans are seeking any explanation for the lack of success at the plate, and a week off after 162 games seems like a likely culprit. The rest seemed particularly important for Ramirez, but that has not been reflected in the last two games.

The season is not over, and the Guardians winning three in a row is still entirely possible. Yet the team won't even make it to a Game 4 if the offense can't muster up more than a handful of hits.