How Gabriel Arias Has Made His Return From Injury Complicated for the Guardians

It has been a long time since Gabriel Arias has suited up and stepped foot on a diamond.

The 26-year-old has missed much of the 2026 campaign with a left hamstring strain, keeping him on the injured list for just north of two months now. But before his injury, he was putting together some strong at-bats and performances that, when compared to seasons past, were going in the right direction.

Back in early May, Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt provided an update that Arias was someone that the organization did not want to rush back. Because he plays so often, they want to ensure he is 100% ready to go when he returns.

“He’s going to need some time,” Vogt said in an early May interview. “This is a guy who plays every day. We need to build him back up to being able to play back-to-back nine-inning games, so it's going to take some time..."

Finally, this week, he began a rehab assignment down in Triple-A Columbus.

And while many have been concerned that his prolonged absence from regular activities would hinder that early-season form he displayed, he put those thoughts to rest.

In his third at-bat on Sunday, June 7, Arias blasted a solo home run to deep right field, leaving the yard for the third time this season, twice in the majors and now once in the minors.

Gabriel Arias picks up where he left off back in early April before his injury.



He homers for Triple-A Columbus on his rehab assignment. #GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/GazzSuvpzz — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) June 7, 2026

Showcasing that sort of power immediately upon returning has put the organization in a difficult spot. If he were to begin his rehab assignment and struggle, the easy option would be to keep him in the minor leagues until a legitimate roster spot opened up and it made sense to promote him. If not, which seems to be the case, the coaching staff and front office would have to do a deep dive on where he best fits.

Once he was initially placed on the injured list, the organization tried out both infielders Juan Brito and Travis Bazzana, down the middle. While Brito fizzled out of the equation pretty fast, Bazzana has impressed.

As of early June, it looks like the native of Australia has locked down the second base spot for the foreseeable future, with Brayan Rocchio settling in nicely alongside him at shortstop.

That makes this complicated and begs the question: where does Arias fit?

Time at third base could be in the picture, or split reps between himself and Rocchio for time at shortstop. Both of those options, though, seem unlikely as future Hall of Fame third baseman José Ramírez still exists and Rocchio is on pace to have one of the best seasons of his career.

If he can transition to the outfield or even end up becoming a more power-driven right-handed bat, he could work his way into the lineup more, but any angle you look at this situation feels uncomfortable.

With how well Rocchio and Bazzana have settled in together, it seems insane to think that Cleveland would mess with the pairing.

Arias has 20 days to try to get himself back up to speed before he has to return to the big league squad. For now, the organization will continue to look at the bodies they have playing at Progressive Field and attempt to figure out a future that has Arias somewhere in it.