How Jose Ramirez's Injury Creates Final Opportunity for Gabriel Arias

The Cleveland Guardians have once again entered uncharted waters as they navigate their next month of baseball without Jose Ramirez.

It was announced this past weekend that Guardians superstar third baseman Jose Ramirez would be missing an extended period of time with a hamate injury in his hand. Now, Cleveland is reeling as they figure out what they need to do from here.

Of course, the speculation of a possible call up from the minor leagues is always in play, and the most logical option in that scenario would be to bring up a familiar face in Gabriel Arias.

Arias, who has been rehabbing from an injury of his own, is one of three players who could be in play to take over at third base during Ramirez’s absence. Each option makes sense, but the case for Arias to fill in at third base is crucial for both the Guardians and for himself.

Here’s why this could be a final opportunity for Arias to prove his worth at third base.

Inconsistencies have haunted Arias during his time in Cleveland

One of the biggest issues with Arias during his time with the Guardians is his inability to produce for a consistent period of time. His production comes in waves, which is less than ideal.

Arias is in his fifth season with the Guardians and has struggled to maintain any sort of offensive production that can be worthwhile in the majors. His highest batting average for a season came in 2024 but hit far less home runs and RBIs compared to other seasons.

Even when he’s batting well, it’s still not enough to be an out of starting caliber player. His defense does seem to overshadow his offensive struggles, but again, that can’t be a viable reason to keep in the lineup.

Cleveland Guardians shortstop Gabriel Arias (13) cracks a smile during the home opening game against the Chicago Cubs, April 4, 2026, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. | Andrew Dolph / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2025, Arias played his most games since the start of his career and was hoping to carve out a much bigger role this season. A lower body injury put a halt on that plan and now is working his way back up to redeem himself.

That’s the moral of this scenario; redemption. Arias needs to prove that he can put his inconsistencies to rest and possibly reinvent himself in a new position. New beginnings bring new opportunities, and he needs to take hold of his chance to continue his career in Cleveland.

Arias may be splitting time at third base if that’s the case, and even with that, every chance he gets needs to be amongst his best, which the Guardians coaching staff and front office knows he’s capable of when healthy.