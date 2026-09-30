How One Important Phone Call Saved Cleveland Guardians' Entire Season

The Cleveland Guardians are just days away from kicking off the ALDS at Progressive Field after finishing the season strong by winning the AL Central pennant for a third straight season.

After a hard-fought season, the Guardians earned themselves a few days' rest before kicking off their first playoff game. However, a critical relay of information at the beginning of August could have played a massive role in Cleveland’s playoff push.

It’s being reported that after the Guardians were swept in a series against the New York Mets from August 4th to August 6th, New York’s front office called Cleveland to let them know of a potential unintentional error they were making.

Here’s the rundown of what New York’s important phone call to Cleveland entailed:

New York picked up on a major issue with Cleveland’s PitchCom during August series

Aug 6, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Foster Griffin, left, talks to pitching coach Carl Willis, center and the infielders during the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The issue that the Guardians were having was related to their PitchCom that players wear in their ears to know what Cleveland’s dugout was relaying to the players.

Apparently, New York could hear what was being said to Cleveland’s players, which meant their volume was turned up incredibly loud. Of course, hearing everything that’s being said to the opposing team gives them a clear advantage.

Not to mention, they heard everything that was being said for the entire series, specifically from Cleveland’s trade deadline acquisition Nathaniel Lowe’s PitchCom.

The issue was with the PitchCom that the players were wearing — the Mets were able to hear everything all series long



And obviously took advantage of that, sweeping them pretty convincingly



They told the Guardians to lower their PitchComs the rest of the year pic.twitter.com/EByfWHOc0n — Uncovered MLB (@UncoveredMLB) September 30, 2026

The Mets weren’t just going to ignore the information they were hearing, which led to them taking full advantage and sweeping the Guardians convincingly.

After New York told Cleveland of their PitchCom issues, the Guardians then knew to turn the volume down so that other teams couldn’t use this against them. From then on, the Guardians would go 28-18 the rest of the season and would win the AL Central.

Cleveland’s late-season success can’t all be attributed to their PitchCom adjustments, as their offense really improved down the stretch to get them into striking distance.

With contributions from their young stars, such as their walk-off machine Brayan Rocchio, this Guardians team is in primed position to make some real noise in the playoffs this season.

The Guardians still have a few more days off to work on their craft, both hitting and pitching, with players already participating in live bullpen sessions and batting practice this week.

Cleveland will await their ALDS opponent in the meantime, with game one set for Saturday, October 3rd with first pitch set for 1:00 p.m.